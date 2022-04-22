Plant sale in Pitt Meadows for Mother’s Day

All money raised will go back to the Pitt Meadows Garden Club

A pink rhododendron, one of the many species that will be for sale at the annual plant sale. (Special to The News)

Just in time for Mother’s Day, the Pitt Meadows Garden is holding their annual plant sale.

The sale is back after being cancelled for two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is a fundraiser for the club.

Hundreds of varieties of plants will be for sale including vegetables, fruits, flowers, small shrubs, and also trees.

It is a great opportunity for children to get their gifts for mom for very little money, said club member Ineke Boekhorst.

“There’s a lot of plants that people have split from their own plants in the garden,” she explained. “So many are not in bloom yet, but ready to plant in anyone’s garden.”

There will be all kinds of geraniums and begonias, assorted day lilies, colourful petunias, tomato plants and a variety of berry bushes including raspberries and strawberries.

Shoppers will also be able to purchase small seedling trees like the Japanese maple tree.

In addition to plants, the sale will also feature fresh baked goods, gardening tools, handmade signs, and hand-painted rocks for the garden.

The club currently has 35 members who are all preparing for the sale by splitting their plants and their trees and their seedlings and potting them.

Then on the Friday night before the sale the plants are brought into the club and sorted and priced.

All money raised at the sale will be going back into the club to pay for their meeting space at Pitt Meadows Community Church Hall and the various speakers.

Meetings are held from 7-9 p.m. on the second Monday every month. Every meeting features an interesting speaker and coffee and tea.

The next speaker on May 16 will be Daniel Mikolay who will be speaking about backyard composting.

The club is always looking for new members. Anyone interested in joining can call 604-462-0377 or email iboekhorst@telus.net.

The Pitt Meadows Garden Club Annual Plant Sale is taking place from 10-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at Pitt Meadows Community Church Hall at 12119 Harris Rd. in Pitt Meadows.

