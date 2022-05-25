Plein air painting, sketching, photography for Seniors Week in Maple Ridge

Probus Club looking for new members

Marie Slessor started a dining group through the Probus Club of Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Calling all artists for a plein air event specially planned for Seniors Week.

The Probus Club of Maple Ridge is participating in An Artists’ Outing with members of the Garibaldi Art Club, where members and the general public will have the opportunity to paint, sketch, or photograph scenes of nature at Maple Ridge Park.

It will also be an opportunity to get some healthy exercise in the fresh air, said Probus Club president Sam Lewindon.

“Weather permitting, or course,” he said.

The event will be taking place at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 6, starting off in the parking lot at 232 Street.

“Then folks set off to find a spot in the park to suit their interest,” added Lewindon.

It is scheduled to end at about noon, however, people may opt to stay longer.

Those interested should bring their own chair, supplies, and refreshments.

The Probus Club is now in its fifth year in the community and is looking for new members.

Probus Clubs were started in England in the 1960’s as a club for retired business professionals who wanted to meet for stimulating conversation.

The name is a combination of the words professional and business.

It is not a service club but a social club that covers a wide range of activities. Special interest groups within the club include a dining group, walking groups, a computer group, bridge group, wine appreciation group, and a discussion group, amongst others. Each special interest group meet regularly in different locations and may have up to 10 members or more in each group.

Both men and women can join Probus of Maple Ridge and currently there are a total of about 60 members in the club.

Probus is now an international club with around 400,000 members in 4,000 clubs worldwide. In Canada there are about 290 clubs.

The Maple Ridge club has a monthly newsletter and currently meets monthly over ZOOM. There is always a guest speaker. This month the speaker was City of Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden who talked about the challenges of public service.

Speakers have been from Ontario and Ohio, as well as across the province and have included authors, medical specialists, Olympic athletes, and community leaders.

Members always have the opportunity to ask questions following presentations.

Probus Club meets on the Thursday of the third week of the month, except for the months of August and December.

Any retirees interested in joining can contact the membership coordinator at 604-467-1014 or go to probusclubofmapleridge.org/home.

