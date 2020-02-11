Plenty to do for Family Day in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

This year the holiday falls on Monday, Feb. 17

BC Family Day was introduced by the province as a way for loved ones to spend time together.

British Columbians celebrate Family Day on the third Monday of February. This year the holiday falls on Monday, Feb. 17.

Here are some ways families can spend the day together in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows.

From 10 a.m. to noon the City of Pitt Meadows is hosting a free Family Day circus at the Pitt Meadows Family Rec Centre (12027 Harris Rd.).

This is the second year the city is doing a large community-centred event, said Diane Chamberlain, director of parks, recreation and culture.

“It connects people of all ages and all abilities,” she said about expanding the event.

The circus will include performances by West Coast Flying Trapeze, face painting, carnival games and a green screen.

Circus-goers can indulge in carnival treats by providing cash donations.

“On Family Day we can celebrate [our community],” said Chamberlain.

Meanwhile, in Maple Ridge The Act Arts Centre (11944 Haney Pl.) is also hosting a free day of family fun.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the public can get crafty at the many stations led by the centre’s arts learning programs instructors.

Families can build a barn with clay at the 3D studio or use recycled material to build large scale structures inspired by the gallery’s latest Barn to Table exhibition.

Also, the Maple Ridge Festival of Lights Society will be on site leading guests in lantern making, while the Maple Ridge Museum will fit families in period costumes.

Participants will receive a stamp in their activity passport for each station they complete. Once a passport is full it can be turned in to the ticket centre for a chance to win a prize basket, explained Anna Black, a marketing and communications supervisor at The ACT.

The Maple Ridge Lions Club is returning for a second year with its annual Winter Family Fun Day.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albion Fair Grounds (23448 105 Ave.) families can participate in free crafts, games and prizes.

Special guests The Westcoast Reptile Education Society and The Raptor Ridge – Birds of Prey will also be onsite.

The club will have concession open for lunch and snacks. Proceeds from the stand will benefit families in the community.

Finally, Maple Ridge Parks, Recreation and Culture is hosting several free Family Day activities for people of all ages at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre (11925 Haney Pl.), Greg Moore Youth Centre (11925 Haney Pl.) and Planet Ice (23588 105 Ave.).

The activities kick off at 9 a.m. with an aqua fit class for all ages, followed by a playful yoga program, skating, scooter, bouldering, play gym, family Zumba, and sledge hockey.

A complete schedule of activities can be found online at mapleridge.ca/DocumentCenter/View/24167/Family-Day-Schedule.

The B.C. government funds free Family Day events throughout the province, including many of those mentioned here.

