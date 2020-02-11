Plenty to do for Family Day in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

This year the holiday falls on Monday, Feb. 17

BC Family Day was introduced by the province as a way for loved ones to spend time together.

British Columbians celebrate Family Day on the third Monday of February. This year the holiday falls on Monday, Feb. 17.

Here are some ways families can spend the day together in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows.

From 10 a.m. to noon the City of Pitt Meadows is hosting a free Family Day circus at the Pitt Meadows Family Rec Centre (12027 Harris Rd.).

This is the second year the city is doing a large community-centred event, said Diane Chamberlain, director of parks, recreation and culture.

“It connects people of all ages and all abilities,” she said about expanding the event.

The circus will include performances by West Coast Flying Trapeze, face painting, carnival games and a green screen.

Circus-goers can indulge in carnival treats by providing cash donations.

“On Family Day we can celebrate [our community],” said Chamberlain.

Meanwhile, in Maple Ridge The Act Arts Centre (11944 Haney Pl.) is also hosting a free day of family fun.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the public can get crafty at the many stations led by the centre’s arts learning programs instructors.

Families can build a barn with clay at the 3D studio or use recycled material to build large scale structures inspired by the gallery’s latest Barn to Table exhibition.

Also, the Maple Ridge Festival of Lights Society will be on site leading guests in lantern making, while the Maple Ridge Museum will fit families in period costumes.

Participants will receive a stamp in their activity passport for each station they complete. Once a passport is full it can be turned in to the ticket centre for a chance to win a prize basket, explained Anna Black, a marketing and communications supervisor at The ACT.

The Maple Ridge Lions Club is returning for a second year with its annual Winter Family Fun Day.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albion Fair Grounds (23448 105 Ave.) families can participate in free crafts, games and prizes.

Special guests The Westcoast Reptile Education Society and The Raptor Ridge – Birds of Prey will also be onsite.

The club will have concession open for lunch and snacks. Proceeds from the stand will benefit families in the community.

Finally, Maple Ridge Parks, Recreation and Culture is hosting several free Family Day activities for people of all ages at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre (11925 Haney Pl.), Greg Moore Youth Centre (11925 Haney Pl.) and Planet Ice (23588 105 Ave.).

The activities kick off at 9 a.m. with an aqua fit class for all ages, followed by a playful yoga program, skating, scooter, bouldering, play gym, family Zumba, and sledge hockey.

A complete schedule of activities can be found online at mapleridge.ca/DocumentCenter/View/24167/Family-Day-Schedule.

The B.C. government funds free Family Day events throughout the province, including many of those mentioned here.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Popular Chilliwack tulip festival brings one-day pop-up event to Metrotown mall

Just Posted

No borrowing so far for new rec facilities

Maple Ridge using its own funds first

Maple Ridge Secondary’s wrestlers dominate zones on home mats

All 18 of their athletes qualified for provincials for first time in 32 years

Baby with meningitis suffers stroke after being sent home from crowded Abbotsford ER

‘I thought once I got to the hospital, we’re safe,’ Maple Ridge mom says after infant nearly dies

Maple Ridge umpire chosen to officiate at Little League World Series

Marc Reyes will officiate at the Senior Little League World Series Tournament in Easley, SC

Plenty to do for Family Day in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

This year the holiday falls on Monday, Feb. 17

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

Ridesharing company with province-wide licensing to start in Metro Vancouver

The company is the first to be approved to operate province-wide

Passenger reports Kelowna bus driver for being allegedly intoxicated

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

B.C. touts Indigenous reconciliation in protest-delayed throne speech

Gas pipeline protesters block MLAs, staff from B.C. legislature

Nanaimo man sets every world record in Garfield video game

Andrew Panton, a former Halo champ, turns to less-violent Xbox gaming

John Horgan’s MLA office hit with red paint amid pipeline protests

‘Uphold UNDRIP,’ says sign glued to the window

CN Rail to shut down tracks in northern B.C. if pipeline blockade continues

Railway company has obtained court injunctions to remove both blockades and are working with RCMP

No plans to set up coronavirus quarantine site in B.C. – for now: health officials

Virus has killed more than 1,000 worldwide

2010 Winter Olympics have led to a decade of Canadian confidence in sport

Canada aimed to win the most medals in 2010, and it won the most golds

Most Read