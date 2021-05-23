Plenty to do for Seniors Week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Seniors enjoyed an socially-distanced outdoor concert and dance party in the parking lot of the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre last year. (The News files)

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network has many exciting events lined up for Senior’s Week.

The second annual Fabulous Seniors Photo Contest is currently open to anyone who wants to help celebrate a wonderful senior in their life by sharing a photo them.

Photos can be of friends, family, neighbours, colleagues or even themselves.

“It’s a perfect way to pay tribute to any senior who has positively touched their life,” said Heather Treleaven, coordinator of the Seniors Network.

Each submission will be entered into a draw for a $150 gift card from the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association.

The contest is being jointly organized by the Seniors Network and The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News.

Entries can be emailed to seniorsnetworkmpk@gmail.com. Submissions will be published online at mapleridgenews.com and where possible in print.

The deadline is June 12.

New this year is the Seniors Drive-Thru Coffee Break.

Seniors are invited for a free Starbucks coffee or tea, homemade cookies and they will also receive a small gift from Bouquets for Baba.

It will be safety conscious event with limited quantities available. BCLC has also donated hand sanitizer for all participants.

The event is taking place from 10-noon on Tuesday, June 8, in the parking lot at Chances Maple Ridge at 22710 Lougheed Highway and 10-noon on Friday, June 11, at 12007 Harris Rd., in the parking lot of Pitt Meadows City Hall.

It is being sponsored by Maple Ridge Seniors Village and Chartwell Willow Retirement Community.

Also new this year is the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association’s Seniors Week Scavenger Hunt.

Seniors can pick up a bingo card and have fun exploring downtown history and businesses.

Completed bingo cards can be turned in to the Europe Bakery and Deli on 224 Street at Selkirk Avenue in exchange for a free coffee and small treat.

The Fraser Valley Library Maple Ridge will be holding two events via Zoom.

An Afternoon of Tea and Books will take place from 2-2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8. For this event participants are encouraged to brew a hot cuppa, grab their favourite book and share via the social media platform.

On Thursday, June 10, from 11-12 p.m. there will be a Show and Tell over Zoom where participants can share mementos, crafts, recipes and anything else with the other participants.

A Seniors Sale will be taking place at the Ridge Meadows Hospice Thrift Store, at 12011 224 Street, from June 7-12 with 40 per cent off everything – except vintage and boutique – for seniors.

Then over three days the Seniors Network and Ridge Meadows Seniors Society will be holding a Roving Musical Celebration.

For this musician Phil Van Loo will visit retirement communities from his mobile stage. He will be in Pitt Meadows on June 6 and in Maple Ridge June 9 and 12 and perform pop-up concerts for the residents.

This event is sponsored by the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie, Community Response Network.

Local Community Response Network members will be participating to raise awareness around prevention of adult abuse, neglect and self-neglect and the upcoming World Elder Abuse Awareness Day which is marked on June 15.