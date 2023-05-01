Plenty to try and taste at the Ridge Meadows Home Show

Nine businesses will line the sampling area at this years home show. (The News files)

The ever popular sampling area will be back again at the Ridge Meadows Home Show with nine businesses lined up, ready to give visitors free taste of what they offer.

Vendors will line the lobby of Building A, or the Golden Ears Winter Club and will feature “mom and pop” businesses from across the province.

Checkers Premium Fudge is a favourite of assistant event coordinator Jhammi Gunnarsen – although, she added, it is very difficult to pick just one.

“Checkers fudge, they’ve been in our show for eons,” said Gunnarsen, noting she is a fudge girl, through and through.

The fudge company is based out of Langley and has been creating fudge since 2011. It is a family owned and operated business, using only the freshest ingredients like creamy butter, cream cheese, pumpkin puree, delicious fresh eggnog to make their fudge. Their hand-dipped items, barks, fudge, and caramel apples are popular with their customers.

Haute Foods specialty is chili oil. Annie Nguyen’s recipe is an old family recipe that her mom would serve when she was a child with Asian chicken noodle soup. When Nguyen made the oil for her husband, Peter, he couldn’t get enough of it and convinced her to go into business. Six years later she is sharing her garlic-filled condiment with fans from across the Lower Mainland and beyond.

Infusion Premium Foods will be sampling an array of their specialty soy sauces. The company, owned and operated by Jason Nichol, is based out of Port Coquitlam. The sauces are infused with flavours like ginger, garlic, and sriracha – for those who enjoy some heat.

Munis Authentic Fiji Curry will also be on hand sampling flavours of the South Pacific.

Slow Bottled Sunday, owned and operated by Adam Harris, prides themselves on using the fresh, delicious – yet unwanted, ugly fruit – saved in collaboration with BC farmers in their versatile range of sauces and condiments. Together with farmers in B.C., the company says, they have saved 65,000 pounds of fresh food from going to waste since 2021. From their Peach Habanero Hot Sauce, Chipotle Cherry Burger and Grill sauce, “Holiday” Plum Ketchup, and Barbecue Cherry Rib, Tofu and Grill, meals can be spruced up with flavours inspired by B.C.’s backyard.

Wineland Dressings was created by chef Peter Young, who worked in the finest restaurants in the South Okanagan, and who has since developed many of the products Wineland Dressings now offers including various vinaigrettes, chutneys, and sauces.

The company was established after many customers who dined at Hillside Estate Winery wanted to purchase the salad dressings served in the restaurant.

House of Q will have their award winning barbecue sauces available for tasting. The business was started by Brian Misko and Glenn Erho after entering their first competition, BC Festival of Chili and BBQ, in 2005. Their first sauce was an apple butter barbecue sauce. They were awarded sixth place for their ribs and third place for chicken. House of Q Foods Ltd. was born in 2007.

In 2014, a team from the company competed against 70 other barbecue teams from around the world for a world championship title in Law Vegas, NV. Misko and his team were awarded first place for their ribs and seventh overall. This was the first top prize for a Canadian team in the BBQ category.

After many awards throughout the years, Misko and his wife Corinne were inducted into the Pacific Northwest BBQ Association’s Hall of Fame in March of this year.

Aunty Claire’s Elixir for Life will have various beverages and teas, featuring, natural and healthy ingredients.

Claire Nielsen is a health coach, public speaker, published author, in addition to being the creator of Aunty Claire’s Elixir for Life. Nielsen has been a mindfulness coach since the early 1990’s and has a passion for achieving good mental and relationship health.

After being diagnosed with severe osteoporosis and arthritis, she researched the benefits of turmeric with inflammation. Using the organic root, Nielsen perfected a recipe for a drink that uses the organic turmeric root combined with organic ginger root and other natural ingredients.

“I am happy to report that I have been pain-free and medication-free since soon after I started consuming my Elixirs,” said Nielsen online.

Finally Angkor Harvest, a B.C. company that prides itself on supporting both local and global farmers, will be rounding out the businesses. The company offers a variety of fruits, sauces, spices, sweetners and rices – that add a taste of Cambodia to any meal.

Angkor Harvest is family owned and operated out of Steveston, and was founded by Pan’ya Neou, who was born and rased in Cambodia, and Sophea Heang.

Dried fruits include Medjool dates, sundried figs, and crystallized ginger. They also sell a variety of sauces from Kampot Pepper Banana Ketchup, Cambodian Mango Sauce, to Kampot Pepper Lime Sauce, and Kampot Pepper Steak Sauce.

The company also lists an assortment of spices and rice, and sweeteners like palm sugar, cane sugar, date sugar and coconut sugar.

They also donate five per cent of their profit to Angkor Harvest’s Rural Agricultural Fund that goes towards rebuilding Cambodia’s infrastructure.

