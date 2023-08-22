PNE welcomes talents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows youth

4-H Club member Maddy Urquhart, 9, of Maple Ridge, is seen grooming her six-month old Charollais Dorper Ewe, ‘Little Lion’, in preparation for the Showmanship Division. The 4-H Festival runs from now until September 4 at the PNE Fair (Special to The News) Pitt River’s Eden Braksma and Emma Roberts-Ruttan, members of the 4-H Rabbit Club, are seen having their rabbits inspected by judge Becky Wilson. The 4-H Festival runs from now until September 4 at the PNE Fair. (Special to The News) The annual 4-H Festival has returned to the PNE this year. Pitt River Rabbit 4-H Club member David Dreier, 12, is pictured with his Belgian hare in the agriculture barns. The 4-H Festival runs from now until September 4 at the PNE Fair. (Special to The News) Super Action Academy returns to the PNE where Laura Strachan of Maple Ridge, left, and Emma Hader of Pitt Meadows, perform on stage. The PNE Fair is open until September 4. (Special to The News) Super Action Academy returns to the PNE where Laura Strachan of Maple Ridge, left, and Emma Hader of Pitt Meadows, perform on stage. The PNE Fair is open until September 4. (Special to The News)

The Pacific National Exhibition is more than an agricultural fair attracting guests from across the country and the world.

It is the pinnacle destination for 4-H Clubs, whose members have worked hard to be able to showcase the best in local livestock, including sheep, dairy cows, beef cows, poultry, llamas, and rabbits – not to mention the best in local crafts and gardening.

Many local participants take part in events at the PNE Fair in Vancouver every year.

This year Maddy Urquhart, 9, of Maple Ridge, is there with her six-month-old Charollais Dorper Ewe named Little Lion.

Eden Braksma and Emma Roberts-Ruttan, members of the Pitt River 4-H Rabbit Club are there with friend David Dreier, 12, who is showing his Belgian hare.

RELATED: Langley’s PNE Prize Home about to open for public tours

ALSO: Design of new PNE Amphitheatre revealed, with opening expected by 2026

Performers Laura Strachan of Maple Ridge, and Emma Hader of Pitt Meadows will be taking to the stage with the Super Action Academy.

Pitt Meadows’ Mikayla Latayan, Taylor Carmichael, and Kaitlyn Hurlbert will be welcoming families to Blue’s Dance Party on the BCAA ToonCity stage, where Isabella Drafi of Maple Ridge will also be showcasing her talents.

The PNE Fair at Hastings Park in Vancouver is open until September 4th.

maple ridgePitt Meadows