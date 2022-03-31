Police handing out ‘positive’ tickets outside Maple Ridge elementary schools

Police will be handing out “positive” tickets outside two elementary schools on Thursday, March 30. (The News files)

Ridge Meadows RCMP will be in front of two Maple ridge elementary schools on Thursday, March 31, to remind drivers to slow down for students in school zones.

Police will be handing out “positive tickets” for the annual Think Of Me campaign to drivers starting at 9 a.m. at Albion Elementary School and 10:15 a.m. at Yennadon Elementary School.

“This is specific to distracted driving for the month of March,” said Corp. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

RCMP will be clocking drivers entering into the school zone in both directions and handing out tickets, not fines, which will be more like information cards – designed and coloured by students at each of the schools.

The campaign, called Think of Me, was initially launched in 2014 by Const. Colin Helm, an RCMP officer in Digby, N.S.

