Pop concert tonight at the bandstand in Maple Ridge

Paul Filek is performing in Maple Ridge for the Summer Happenings concert series. (Special to The News)

Canadian singer/songwriters Paul Filek and Nette will be in Memorial Peace Park for Pop Night – part of the City of Maple Ridge Summer Happenings concert series.

Filek, who is from Kamloops, has released three albums since 2006 with producer Henry Small, formerly of the band Prism. He also released a five song EP called Paper Planes and Spare Change, produced by Jeff Dawson, of Daniel Powter, State of Shock, and The Dudes.

Filek’s songs are described as feel-good and sounding somewhere between Maroon 5 and Train. He is inspired by British musician Ed Sheeran. He uses a looper pedal to create a live on stage band using only his guitar and vocals.

For more information about Filek go to paulfilek.com.

Nette has performed all over Vancouver and has gained a following for her storytelling and sultry, smooth vocals. She has built an audience on TikTok of more than 175,000 fans and is described as having a bubbly presence when she performs live. Nette’s songs are described as vulnerable, yet optimistic as she tells about personal struggles, self-doubt, and self discovery.

Her first single that she wrote, recorded and produced called Feelings was released in October, 2021. Following singles include Miss My Friends and Lovesick, that were released in the beginning of 2022.

since the release of her singles, Nette has garnered more than 60,000 streams and thousands of listeners from around the world.

She is currently working on new releases for Summer 2022.

For more information about Nette go to vanhattanent.com/nette.

The concert takes place from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 29, in Memorial Peace Park, downtown Maple ridge.

maple ridge