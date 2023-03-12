Clothing will be distributed at a pop up event in Maple Ridge. (Non-Judgmental Recovery Society/Special to The News)

Pop up event coming for those in need in Maple Ridge

Event to take place Saturday, April 22

A free pop-up event for those in need is coming to Maple Ridge.

Clothing will be available for free followed by a dinner hosted by the Non-Judgmental Recovery Society.

The event will take place from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday April 22, at Golden Ears United Church, 22165 Dewdney Trunk Road.

Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.

A free community dinner is served at Golden Ears United every Saturday evening at the same time.

