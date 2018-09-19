‘Pop-up park’ in downtown Maple Ridge

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association and city are partnering to create a pop-up park.

On Friday, four parking spots on the east side of 224 Street, north of McIntosh Avenue, will be converted into a ‘Pop-Up Park’ from noon until 6 p.m. to celebrate International Parking Day.

“The DMRBIA is pleased to partner with the city on this fun pilot project. Businesses adjacent to the ‘Pop-Up Park’ are going to create a little oasis of fun for downtown visitors in front of their businesses,” said Ineke Boekhorst, executive director of the DMRBIA.

“We will have live music by Maple Ridge resident Bruce Coughlan from noon until 1:30 p.m. and the merchants are planning some special offers to celebrate this unique event.”

Boekhorst added the event is being organized by the DMRBIA, the city’s tourism and planning department in an effort to liven the downtown with fun and animating activities that draw a crowd, attract business and help citizens envision new and creative ways to use surrounding urban spaces.

There will be an opportunity for participants to offer their ideas and feedback on the event and how best to animate public spaces in Maple Ridge. The event will run rain or shine.

• For more information, contact Boekhorst at executivedirector@downtownmapleridge.ca or by calling 604-467-2420.