Leading Seaman Lily Khorasani with the Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps 354 Invincible was tagging outside of London Drugs in Maple Ridge on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Poppy campaign launched in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps were out tagging on Sunday

The 2019 poppy campaign is officially underway.

The campaign began Oct. 25 and Royal Canadian Legion, Maple Ridge Branch #88 past president Jim MacDonald says they are always looking for taggers.

“We never have enough,” said MacDonald.

“We’ll be well covered but we could always use more,” he said, adding that if they had an extra 20 or 30 volunteers out tagging it would be wonderful.

RELATED: Digital poppies set to launch as part of Remembrance Day campaign

MacDonald said the last two years the legion has seen a record number of donations.

More than $72,000 was raised each year, he said, and last year more than 40,000 poppies were distributed as part of the campaign.

MacDonald believes the record donations are the result of a change in attitude, especially after Corporal Nathan Cirillo was shot and killed as he was standing guard at the Canadian National War Memorial in Ottawa in 2014.

RELATED: Poppy taggers desperately needed in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

He has also noticed that the crowd has grown over the years for the cenotaph service in Maple Ridge as well as in Pitt Meadows.

All of the money raised goes to help veterans and their dependents in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

They are assisted with purchasing wheelchairs, able walkers, canes, crutches, scooters, bath aids and other medical items.

To register as a volunteer tagger go to the legion office at 12101 224 Street in Maple Ridge or call 604-463-5101.

 

