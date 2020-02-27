Lindsey Willis put positive message rocks outside the hospice office Wednesday in honour of anti-bullying day. (Contributed)

In honour of Pink Shirt Day Lindsey Willis thought she would do a little something special.

The executive director of the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society decided during a slow point on Wednesday to write some positive messages on rocks they use for their relaxation program and art care projects and put them outside the office for people to take.

And people did take them to Willis’ surprise.

“We’ve been thinking of putting something out in our storefront like a sign that gives a little message every day just about being kind and taking care of each other,” said Willis.

“I guess this was my test pilot,” she said.

Willis put around 13 rocks on a place outside the office at about 4 p.m. and eight were gone within an hour.

“They’re going hot,” said Willis at about 5 p.m.

A senior gentle man took one, Willis said, after picking one up and appearing to contemplate the message.

Then parents and their children from the daycare next door were also taking the rocks.

Willis hopes to do more small acts of kindness in the future.

 

Positive messages for Pink Shirt Day

