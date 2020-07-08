Benito Tuyor is an LPN at Ridge Meadows Hospital who was recently thanked for exceptional care to a patient. (Special to The News)

Practical nurse thanked with donation to Ridge Meadows Hospital

Benito Tuyor was singled out as a ‘Caregiving Angel’ for the compassion he showed a patient

Benito Tuyor is a bit of a fixture on the 3 North medical ward at Ridge Meadows Hospital, and his efforts for going above and beyond were recently acknowledged by a patient and hospital, alike.

Tuyor – who has worked at the Ridge Meadows Hospital since 2009 (two years as a care aide and since 2011 as a licenced practical nurse) was singled out as a Caregiving Angel.

Often a patient is grateful for the care that they receive and they want to do something to say thanks, explained Debbie Kennedy, with the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

Such was the case recently, when Tuyor was lauded for his efforts.

“A donation was made in Benito’s honour for his outstanding care and compassion, and for being there for the patient and their family,” Kennedy said.

RELATED: Patients given way to say thanks to outstanding hospital staff in Maple Ridge

The foundation has developed a program whereby people can acknowledge a staff member who does that little extra, and Tuyor was the latest to be recognized, Kennedy said.

READ MORE: Donations coming in for Maple Ridge hospital staff dealing with COVID-19 crisis

By making a donation to the hospital, the person saying thank you not only expresses gratitude to the institution, but more importantly the individual Caregiving Angel, who receives a special angel pin and a letter honouring them from the foundation, Kennedy explained.

.

__________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Healthcaremaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
LOOKING BACK: A ride down memory lane or in this case Dewdney Trunk Road

Just Posted

Practical nurse thanked with donation to Ridge Meadows Hospital

Benito Tuyor was singled out as a ‘Caregiving Angel’ for the compassion he showed a patient

Ridge Meadows top cop recognized with global award

Supt. Jennifer Hyland earns international honours for mentoring and coaching

Ridge Meadows RCMP worried the number of impaired drivers is increasing

June figures are “alarming”

Overdose issues continue to plague Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to five overdoses in two days last month

Non-profit Maple Ridge preschool closing after 30 years

Golden Ears Preschool will not be opening in September

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision on Trans Canada

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Mounties respond that she was not co-operating during Mental Health Act apprehension

B.C. sees 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Three outbreaks exist in health-care settings

Lost dog swims Columbia River multiple times searching for home

The dog was missing from his Castlegar home for three days.

COVID-19: B.C. promotes video-activated services card

Mobile app allows easier video identity verification

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

75 per cent of Canadians would agree to take a novel coronavirus vaccine

Abbotsford school vice-principal accused of getting Instagram ‘confessions’ page shut down

@A.S.S.S.Confessions page claims school officials contacted families to find out person behind page

Recreational chinook openings leave First Nations frustrated on the Lower Fraser

Limited recreational openings for chinook on the Chehalis and Chilliwack rivers being questioned

Most Read