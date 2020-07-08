Practical nurse thanked with donation to Ridge Meadows Hospital

Benito Tuyor was singled out as a ‘Caregiving Angel’ for the compassion he showed a patient

Benito Tuyor is an LPN at Ridge Meadows Hospital who was recently thanked for exceptional care to a patient. (Special to The News)

Benito Tuyor is a bit of a fixture on the 3 North medical ward at Ridge Meadows Hospital, and his efforts for going above and beyond were recently acknowledged by a patient and hospital, alike.

Tuyor – who has worked at the Ridge Meadows Hospital since 2009 (two years as a care aide and since 2011 as a licenced practical nurse) was singled out as a Caregiving Angel.

Often a patient is grateful for the care that they receive and they want to do something to say thanks, explained Debbie Kennedy, with the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

Such was the case recently, when Tuyor was lauded for his efforts.

“A donation was made in Benito’s honour for his outstanding care and compassion, and for being there for the patient and their family,” Kennedy said.

The foundation has developed a program whereby people can acknowledge a staff member who does that little extra, and Tuyor was the latest to be recognized, Kennedy said.

By making a donation to the hospital, the person saying thank you not only expresses gratitude to the institution, but more importantly the individual Caregiving Angel, who receives a special angel pin and a letter honouring them from the foundation, Kennedy explained.

