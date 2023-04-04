Premier horse show centre in Maple Ridge up for sale

A facility that has played host to many a horse jumping competition for riders from across the Lower Mainland is for sale.

Listed for a cool $7.5 million, the Maple Ridge Equi-Sport Centre boasts 161 stalls, 27 paddocks, four outdoor rings, an indoor arena, a licensed restaurant, and mountain views.

“This property is truly one of a kind,” said real estate agent Emily Sandhack in an online posting, adding that it has endless potential.

“The Ranch Pub & Grill is a turn key established restaurant, just an added bonus to this amazing flat acreage with mountain views,” she said.

The owner of the facility and the restaurant, Jack Polo, said he has owned the property for more than three decades – 33 years, four months, and two days, to be exact – and that it was time to move on.

“It’s going to be hard to walk away from it,” said Polo, adding that he is just about 70-years-old now, and since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has been working practically every day since it was difficult to hire new staff.

“I’m quite sure it is going to stay as it is,” he said of the equestrian facility that sees about four cross country events every season, in addition to schooling shows like hunter jumper and dressage shows, plus horse trials, throughout the spring, summer, and into the fall.

The facility is fully booked from May until October.

RELATED: Maple Ridge team flies high at jumping event

ALSO: Maple Ridge horse jumping team takes top spots in Dog Days of Summer event

This year the Canada Cup Dressage Festival is being hosted at the equi-sport centre in July.

“People from other facilities come here and camp out for two or three days and ride around and go swimming in the river and that type of stuff,” Polo described of the event culture.

Polo noted that the property is in the Agriculture Land Reserve and approved for use as an equestrian sport use. It can’t be turned into a soccer field.

“What it is, is what it is. You can’t alter or change it from that,” stated Polo.

There has been some interest so far, he said, even though the listing has only been up for a couple of weeks.

Boarders still have their horses in the barns and Polo is hoping to be able to stay until the end of the season before the next owner takes over.

horsemaple ridge