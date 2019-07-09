Pride-coloured bleachers unveiled at the Pitt Meadows Rec Centre

Pride-coloured bleachers were recently unveiled at the Pitt Meadows Recreation Centre. (Contributed)

The Pitt Meadows Recreation Centre has a new multi-coloured seating area at the facility.

On the sport court outside the lounge at the centre now sits rainbow-coloured bleachers as part of an ongoing inclusivity effort by the City of Pitt Meadows’ children and youth programming team.

The idea to paint the bleachers in pride colours of the LGBTQ community came from conversations with youth participants and volunteers who wanted to send the message that all are welcome at the centre.

Nustadia Recreation Inc., operator of the Pitt Meadows Arena, donated the bleachers.

Some negative comments were made on the city’s Facebook page, that have since been removed, but for the most part comments have been supportive.

“Love this, if it helps even one child feel safer, included or accepted it is such a wonderful thing,” wrote Diane Siemens.

“I love that! Not only does it foster connectivity, but it’s pretty and bright. With all the rain we get that’s a welcome bright spot,” Meggin Danger added.

The city will soon be starting work on the Parks and Recreation Master Plan with inclusivity being one of many topics that will be discussed.

For more information go to pmparksandrec.ca.

