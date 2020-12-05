The Maple Ridge Community Foundation needs participants for a Christmas card exchange for isolated seniors in need. (Maple Ridge Community Foundation/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation needs participants for a Christmas card exchange for isolated seniors in need. (Maple Ridge Community Foundation/Special to The News)

Programs benefit those in need for the Maple Ridge Community Foundation

Participants needed for Christmas cards for seniors and an online trivia night

Tis the season of joy and the Maple Ridge Community Foundation wants to make sure nobody in the community is forgotten.

The Season of Giving Community Card Project is open to participants until Dec. 6.

Through the program, participants will share their names and addresses with other participants, including isolated seniors in need recommended by partner organizations – the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society and the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network.

Then between Dec. 7 and 11 each participant will receive the names of up to six others to send holiday cards to. Up to two of the names will be others that are participating in the project and the remaining three or four names will be seniors in need.

To participate go to mrcf.ca/communitycards/.

The foundation is also holding a Christmas-themed family-fun online trivia night.

“Since 2000, the Foundation has granted over $800,000 to local non-profits who serve our Maple Ridge community and its residents. Our trivia night fundraisers help us continue this important work,” said the foundation on its website.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Community Foundation to aid in providing federal Emergency Community Support Fund

Participating families will need one device to join the Zoom meeting and to see the game screen. Then each individual participant will need another device to serve as their own game pad to answer the questions.

The cost is $10 for each participant and all proceeds will support the Community Foundation for their programs that support non-profits, families and individuals in need in the community.

There are prizes for the top three scoring participants or teams and there will also be random draws for all the participants.

Trivia night takes place at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10.

To purchase tickets go to mrcf.ca/trivia/.

For people who are unable to decide on a gift for a friend or family member who, literally, has everything. In exchange for a donation to the Community Foundation in that person’s name, the foundation will send a holiday gift card to them, telling them that they’ve donated to a worthy cause.

For more information go to mrcf.ca/giving.

Kingfishers Waterfront Bar and Grill is holding a special fundraiser for the Community Foundation called Project Snowball.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Citizen of the Year finalists announced

They are holding a 20 days of Christmas 2020 #shoplocal campaign and during the 20 days, Kingfishers will donate $1 from every entrée sold, either eat-in or take-out, to the foundation. Each entrée purchase will also receive a Christmas treat and draw number for a daily Advent draw donated by Kingfishers and participating local businesses.

Also, guests who bring in same-day shop-local receipts will be given a second opportunity to win one of three weekly prizes.

The fundraiser runs from 5 to 9 p.m. until Dec. 22.

Kingfishers is located at 23840 River Road.

Lastly, the Community Foundation will be holding their 2020 Granting Ceremony online. The event rewards hardworking charities and non-profit organizations with financial support for the projects and services they provide the community.

The virtual ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15.

To register to attend the ceremony go to mrcf.ca/grants.


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasCommunitymaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SHARE: Cool temperatures and cloud over make for stunning view

Just Posted

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation needs participants for a Christmas card exchange for isolated seniors in need. (Maple Ridge Community Foundation/Special to The News)
Programs benefit those in need for the Maple Ridge Community Foundation

Participants needed for Christmas cards for seniors and an online trivia night

On one of his regular bike rides around the region, Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley captured this picture – highlighting strong shadows – on and around the Fraser River and Golden Ears Bridge, from a vantage point at Osprey Village in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Cool temperatures and cloud over make for stunning view

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Tyler O'Neill tips his hat to the cheering St. Louis Cardinals crowd after hitting a home run. (Contributed)
O’Neill ‘strong competition’ for baseball hall award

Back with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021 season

Local musician Peter Tam is hosting and performing in Home for Christmas, a fundraiser for the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries annual kettle campaign. (Contributed)
Concert in support Salvation Army Christmas kettles in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Home for Christmas is being put on by the Rotary Club of Haney

At the Bell-Irving Hatchery in Maple Ridge. (KEEPS/Special to The News)
Salmon groups happy with returns in Maple Ridge systems

KEEPS and ARMS says chum were back in health numbers in Kanaka Creek and Alouette River

A snow moon rises over Mt. Cheam in Chilliwack on Feb. 8, 2020. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 is Mountain Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 6 to 12

Mountain Day, Dewey Decimal System Day and Lard Day are all coming up this week

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
First Nations Leadership Council demands justice for victims of B.C. social worker

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calls actions of Robert Saunders ‘nothing short of complete depravity’

Sept. 10, 2020 — In the photo is a W.L. McLeod student wearing a mask in a school bus, on his first day back-to-school. This year, due to COVID-19, students will have a different year than most. The President of B.C. Teachers’ Federation told Black Press Sept. 9, that she had a lot of mixed feeling about how ready the education system is for students to be coming back-to-school. Meanwhile, Libby Hart, Principal of W.L. Mcleod Elementary School in Vanderhoof said,” We know some of the families are still unsure, but most of our families have been great in connecting with us and talking to us.” Photos continued on Page 7. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
‘Significant’ changes coming to Fraser Health school exposure notices

Surrey superintendent tweeted there will be 3 letters sent out to a school community

Demonstrators, organized by the Public Fishery Alliance, outside the downtown Vancouver offices of Fisheries and Oceans Canada July 6 demand the marking of all hatchery chinook to allow for a sustainable public fishery while wild stocks recover. (Public Fishery Alliance Facebook photo)
Angry B.C. anglers see petition tabled in House of Commons

Salmon fishers demand better access to the healthy stocks in the public fishery

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Hotel Zed/Flytographer)
B.C. hotel grants couple 18 years of free stays after making baby on Valentines Day

Hotel Zed has announced a Kelowna couple has received free Valentines Day stays for next 18 years

Farmers raise slogans during a protest on a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the diplomatic scolding Canada’s envoy to India received on Friday for his recent comments in support of protesting Indian farmers. Tens of thousands of farmers have descended upon the borders of New Delhi to protest new farming laws that they say will open them to corporate exploitation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manish Swarup
Trudeau brushes off India’s criticism for standing with farmers in anti-Modi protests

The High Commission of India in Ottawa had no comment when contacted Friday

Montreal Alouettes’ Michael Sam is set to make his pro football debut as he warms up before the first half of a CFL game against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 7, 2015. Sam became the first publicly gay player to be drafted in the NFL. He signed with the Montreal Alouettes after being released by St. Louis, but abruptly left after playing one game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Study finds Canada a ‘laggard’ on homophobia in sports

Among females, 44 per cent of Canadians who’ve come out to teammates reported being victimized

Nurse Kath Olmstead prepares a shot as the world’s biggest study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway Monday, July 27, 2020, in Binghamton, N.Y. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its vaccine is showing signs of producing lasting immunity to COVID-19, and that it will have as many as many as 125 million doses available by the end of March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hans Pennink
Canada orders more COVID vaccines, refines advice on first doses as cases reach 400K

Canada recorded its 300,000th case of COVID-19 on Nov. 16

Most Read