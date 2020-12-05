Programs benefit those in need for the Maple Ridge Community Foundation

Participants needed for Christmas cards for seniors and an online trivia night

Tis the season of joy and the Maple Ridge Community Foundation wants to make sure nobody in the community is forgotten.

The Season of Giving Community Card Project is open to participants until Dec. 6.

Through the program, participants will share their names and addresses with other participants, including isolated seniors in need recommended by partner organizations – the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society and the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network.

Then between Dec. 7 and 11 each participant will receive the names of up to six others to send holiday cards to. Up to two of the names will be others that are participating in the project and the remaining three or four names will be seniors in need.

To participate go to mrcf.ca/communitycards/.

The foundation is also holding a Christmas-themed family-fun online trivia night.

“Since 2000, the Foundation has granted over $800,000 to local non-profits who serve our Maple Ridge community and its residents. Our trivia night fundraisers help us continue this important work,” said the foundation on its website.

Participating families will need one device to join the Zoom meeting and to see the game screen. Then each individual participant will need another device to serve as their own game pad to answer the questions.

The cost is $10 for each participant and all proceeds will support the Community Foundation for their programs that support non-profits, families and individuals in need in the community.

There are prizes for the top three scoring participants or teams and there will also be random draws for all the participants.

Trivia night takes place at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10.

To purchase tickets go to mrcf.ca/trivia/.

For people who are unable to decide on a gift for a friend or family member who, literally, has everything. In exchange for a donation to the Community Foundation in that person’s name, the foundation will send a holiday gift card to them, telling them that they’ve donated to a worthy cause.

For more information go to mrcf.ca/giving.

Kingfishers Waterfront Bar and Grill is holding a special fundraiser for the Community Foundation called Project Snowball.

They are holding a 20 days of Christmas 2020 #shoplocal campaign and during the 20 days, Kingfishers will donate $1 from every entrée sold, either eat-in or take-out, to the foundation. Each entrée purchase will also receive a Christmas treat and draw number for a daily Advent draw donated by Kingfishers and participating local businesses.

Also, guests who bring in same-day shop-local receipts will be given a second opportunity to win one of three weekly prizes.

The fundraiser runs from 5 to 9 p.m. until Dec. 22.

Kingfishers is located at 23840 River Road.

Lastly, the Community Foundation will be holding their 2020 Granting Ceremony online. The event rewards hardworking charities and non-profit organizations with financial support for the projects and services they provide the community.

The virtual ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15.

To register to attend the ceremony go to mrcf.ca/grants.



