Programs for youth reopening in Pitt Meadows

With more people vaccinated against COVID-19 and the province into step three of its reopening plan, there are more summer programs being offered to kids by the City of Pitt Meadows.

The public can join city rec staff at the Harris Road Park for games such as Giant Chess, Jenga and Connect4, or to toss a football or frisbee around. This is a free program, and the rec staff will be offering information about other summer programs.

These programs are on from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays, and from 12:15-3:15 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays throughout the month of July. Look for tents with city branding.

Also back is the Youth Lounge at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre, which will be open Thursdays and Fridays all summer, from 2-7 p.m. Staff are there for billiards, foosball, table tennis and more.

Participants aged 11-18 pay a $10 membership fee and must have parental consent. Members get use of the lounge, video games, the Youth Open Gym program during the school year, and youth events.

See pittmeadows.ca for more details or for a membership.