Volunteers cleaning up the shoreline along the Alouette River in Pitt Meadows. (Prospera Credit Union/Special to The News)

Prospera joins shoreline cleanup in Pitt Meadows

Volunteers collect plastics and other debris along shores of Alouette River

Senior leaders from Prospera Credit Union were collecting pieces of plastic, cigarette butts and even a tire along the Alouette River in Pitt Meadows on March 31, as part of the Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup.

The Prospera team was part of a larger effort to collect harmful trash and reduce the devastating impact of debris that ultimately ends up in our oceans.

“As an organization, we’re financially, emotionally and culturally invested in the local communities we serve,” said Prospera president and CEO Gavin Toy. “The Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup is an opportunity for us to come together and do our part to protect the watershed in one of our local trade areas – it’s local good in action!”

The Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup program is one of the largest direct-action conservation programs in the country, inspiring Canadians to take action in their communities wherever water meets land. Prospera Credit Union is also donating $10,000 to this program in support of building vibrant, healthy communities.

“Taking part in an Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup is an incredibly impactful activity that makes a real difference for our ocean,” said Laura Hardman, director of plastic initiatives at Ocean Wise.

“Incredible volunteers instantly reduce pollution in our environment, but also, by collecting valuable data on what they find, help us catalyze much-needed action by business and policy makers.”

