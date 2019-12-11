The B.C. Provincial Wood Stove Exchange is offering rebates in exchange for old wood-burning stoves. (files)

Province offering hundreds of dollars for old wood stoves

$250 and $400 rebates being offered

Residents in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are eligible for hundreds of dollars in rebates in exchange for their old, uncertified wood-burning appliances.

The B.C. Provincial Wood Stove Exchange is offering a $250 rebate for changing to a cleaner-burning wood stove or a new low-emission appliance or a $400 rebate for changing to a qualifying electric heat pump, a gas or propane stove or pellet-fueled stove.

The annual program has helped replace more than 8,000 old stoves with cleaner options across the province.

RELATED: Metro Vancouver plans wood burning crackdown

Since 2008, the Provincial Wood Stove Exchange Program has provided more than $3 million in funding to communities to make the change.

This year’s fund will distribute $300,000 through the British Columbia Lung Association, which also educates the public about alternatives to wood stoves.

“This program continues to help remove particulates from the air, while raising awareness about the dangers of burning wood,” said Christopher Lam, CEO of the B.C. Lung Association.

“People throughout our province should understand that wood smoke can cause significant harm,” he said.

According to the province’s website, new wood-burning appliances burn one third less wood, they reduce emissions by up to 70 per cent and “significantly” reduce the risk of chimney fires.

A Do It Yourself Kit is available to guide residents through the exchange process.

In Maple Ridge participating retailers include Big Valley Heating, Daggs Fireplace and BBQ Shoppe and Warm Hearth Heating Centre.

 

