Pumpkin pickers pick their perfect pumpkins at Maple Ridge patch

Children explain what makes the perfect pumpkin – and jack-o-lantern

Ely Lee, 3, at the Laity Pumpkin Patch on Thursday, Oct. 20. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Every child has an image of the perfect pumpkin – and the perfect jack-o-lantern.

Here is a snapshot of what some of the visitors to the Laity Pumpkin Patch had to say while visiting the Maple Ridge farm on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Poppy Vander Baaren-Bull, 5, visiting from England, said she likes her pumpkins to have short stems. And she was looking forward to making a pumpkin pie with her mother for Halloween.

Elliott Telep, 16, explained that a perfect pumpkin for her is one that stands out and reminds her of her family. She specifically likes the round ones because, Elliott says, she has a a very big family, and if you have two round ones and put them together it’s like the infinity sign.

Luke Lee, 7, picks his pumpkins because of their colour.

“I like it because it shines on the sun and when it shines on the sun it turns like a bright orange and a little bit of yellow,” he said, while examining the pumpkin he picked out. Lee was excited to make a jack-o-lantern out of his pumpkin.

“It’s going to have one big eye, two big eyes, and a rectangular nose, and a mouth with some teeth,” he said, excitedly.

Gavin Lindsay, 8, his brother Carter, 12, and their grandma, Liz Ducharme, enjoy the Laity Pumpkin Patch because of the variety of things to do.

Carter likes round pumpkins, because they are the image of a perfect pumpkin.

Gavin likes small ones, because they are beautiful, he said.

Carter envisioned carving a bat into his pumpkin, while Gavin envisioned one with an open mouth to put on his porch “like its puking”.

Kaitlyn Gibson, 12, her friends Blake Fuller, 11, and his brother Wesley, 7, were enjoying the activities at the pumpkin patch like panning for gold, log sawing, tug rope, and others. They were just heading towards the pumpkin patch to pick out their pumpkins.

Blake explained that he was going to look for the perfect big pumpkin.

“It has to be a bright orange with no like dents or browns spots on it,” he said.

Kaitlyn said her will have to be perfectly round.

They are also planning to carve jack-o-lanterns, although Kaitlyn was undecided about what type of face she wanted in her pumpkin, the brothers had already thought it through.

“I think I am going to make a throwing up pumpkin,” using the guts of the pumpkin as vomit, said Blake.

Wesley noted that he will be carving a big pumpkin eating a little pumpkin.

Luke Lee, 7, and Ely Lee, 3, at the Laity Pumpkin Patch on Thursday, Oct. 20. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Gavin Lindsay, 8, his brother Carter, 12, and their grandma, Liz Ducharme. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Levi Hackett, 22 months, and his nana Deanna Hackett, look at the characters in the magical forest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Kaitlyn Gibson, 12, saws a log with her friend Blake Fuller, 11, at the Laity Pumpkin Patch. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Kaitlyn Gibson, 12, plays tug-of-war with her friend Wesley Fuller, 7. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Ella Icarangal, 5, of Surrey pets the bunnies at the petting farm. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)