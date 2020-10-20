Pumpkin weighing 197 kilograms takes first place in Maple Ridge contest

Winners of the Whonnock Giant Pumpkin contest – Bruce Gabara, left, who came second for his 111 kilogram pumpkin and Trevor Halliday who came first for his 197 kilogram pumpkin. (Steve and Pascale Shaw/Special to The News)

A special crane with a hanging scale had to be used to weigh this years winner of the Whonnock Giant Pumpkin contest.

The winning pumpkin weighed in at 197 kilograms and was grown by Trevor Halliday. Second place went to Bruce Gabara for his 111 kilogram gourd.

The second annual event took place on Sunday, Oct. 18, at Whonnock Lake where 26 competitors gathered to weigh their prized pumpkins and spectators came to watch.

Organizers noted that there was a maximum of 50 people who donned masks and kept socially distanced.

However the competition really began in early May when residents of Whonnock were invited to pick up a free giant pumpkin starter kit and encouraged to try to grow the biggest pumpkin.

Close to 200 people picked up a plant and started growing.

Last year, growing obstacles included the threat of being eaten by chickens and goats, said Pascale Shaw, who organizes the annual event with her husband Steve.

“We live in Whonnock and we have lots of farm animals out here, so we had a couple of pumpkins devoured by goats and a few pumpkins that got pecked by chickens,” explained Shaw.

This year slugs devoured pumpkin plants before they could even begin growing, Pascale noted. Many people lost their plants altogether.

“They were out very early in the contest,” said Shaw.

Lack of pollinators were another obstacle.

And right near the end of the contest there was also the threat of bears.

One contestant, said Shaw, put up an electric fence around their pumpkin because they did not want it destroyed before the weigh-in day.

“I’ve never heard of that before. It’s a serious contest,” chuckled Shaw.

Halliday and his wife Joanne were the winners last year with a 50 kilogram pumpkin.

The title of smallest pumpkin went to Laura Evans who weighed-in at only 14 grams.

Shaw was happy they could hold the event this year.

“It was a lot of fun. It’s a pretty crazy world out right now and I think there’s many people that are much more disturbed than we think by what’s happening,” said Shaw.

“Going out and tending to your pumpkin, it takes your mind off of everything that is going on in the world,” she added.

Next years event is heating up already, said Shaw.

Contestants are already vowing that the same man won’t be winning a third time in a row.



The winning entry for smallest pumpkin is weighed. (Steve and Pascale Shaw/Special to The News)