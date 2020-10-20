Winners of the Whonnock Giant Pumpkin contest – Bruce Gabara, left, who came second for his 111 kilogram pumpkin and Trevor Halliday who came first for his 197 kilogram pumpkin. (Steve and Pascale Shaw/Special to The News)

Winners of the Whonnock Giant Pumpkin contest – Bruce Gabara, left, who came second for his 111 kilogram pumpkin and Trevor Halliday who came first for his 197 kilogram pumpkin. (Steve and Pascale Shaw/Special to The News)

Pumpkin weighing 197 kilograms takes first place in Maple Ridge contest

Trevor Halliday wins second annual Whonnock Giant Pumpkin contest.

A special crane with a hanging scale had to be used to weigh this years winner of the Whonnock Giant Pumpkin contest.

The winning pumpkin weighed in at 197 kilograms and was grown by Trevor Halliday. Second place went to Bruce Gabara for his 111 kilogram gourd.

The second annual event took place on Sunday, Oct. 18, at Whonnock Lake where 26 competitors gathered to weigh their prized pumpkins and spectators came to watch.

READ MORE: Giant pumpkin growing new tradition in Whonnock

Organizers noted that there was a maximum of 50 people who donned masks and kept socially distanced.

However the competition really began in early May when residents of Whonnock were invited to pick up a free giant pumpkin starter kit and encouraged to try to grow the biggest pumpkin.

Close to 200 people picked up a plant and started growing.

Last year, growing obstacles included the threat of being eaten by chickens and goats, said Pascale Shaw, who organizes the annual event with her husband Steve.

“We live in Whonnock and we have lots of farm animals out here, so we had a couple of pumpkins devoured by goats and a few pumpkins that got pecked by chickens,” explained Shaw.

This year slugs devoured pumpkin plants before they could even begin growing, Pascale noted. Many people lost their plants altogether.

“They were out very early in the contest,” said Shaw.

Lack of pollinators were another obstacle.

READ MORE: Man breaks two B.C. records at 2019 pumpkin weigh-off

And right near the end of the contest there was also the threat of bears.

One contestant, said Shaw, put up an electric fence around their pumpkin because they did not want it destroyed before the weigh-in day.

“I’ve never heard of that before. It’s a serious contest,” chuckled Shaw.

Halliday and his wife Joanne were the winners last year with a 50 kilogram pumpkin.

The title of smallest pumpkin went to Laura Evans who weighed-in at only 14 grams.

Shaw was happy they could hold the event this year.

“It was a lot of fun. It’s a pretty crazy world out right now and I think there’s many people that are much more disturbed than we think by what’s happening,” said Shaw.

“Going out and tending to your pumpkin, it takes your mind off of everything that is going on in the world,” she added.

Next years event is heating up already, said Shaw.

Contestants are already vowing that the same man won’t be winning a third time in a row.


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The winning entry for smallest pumpkin is weighed. (Steve and Pascale Shaw/Special to The News)

The winning entry for smallest pumpkin is weighed. (Steve and Pascale Shaw/Special to The News)

This years Whonnock Giant Pumpkin contest took place at Whonnock Lake. (Steve and Pascale Shaw/Special to The News)

This years Whonnock Giant Pumpkin contest took place at Whonnock Lake. (Steve and Pascale Shaw/Special to The News)

Previous story
SHARE: Fog offers soft filter to morning sunrise over Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Bears posted “big bear hugs” to everyone who has worked toward better co-existence this year. (Facebook)
Ten fewer bears have been shot in Maple Ridge

Conservation group celebrating success this year

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 18

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

A giant pumpkin is rolled onto the scale to be weighed. (Steve and Pascale Shaw/Special to The News)
Pumpkin weighing 197 kilograms takes first place in Maple Ridge contest

Trevor Halliday wins second annual Whonnock Giant Pumpkin contest.

Fraser Health is promoting that everyone get a flu shot, which are now available.
Flu shots more important during pandemic

Symptoms of flu and COVID-19 overlap, and so do precautions

Maple Meadows Station’s new Bike Parkade. TransLink photo
TransLink to remove abandoned or discarded bicycles from Bike Parkades

Rules at Maple Ridge’s Maple Meadows Station ask customers to use facilities for single day use only

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP
At least 49 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding in Calgary: Alberta Health

McMillan says the city of Calgary has recently seen several outbreaks linked to social gatherings

UBC geoscientists discovered the wreckage of a decades-old crash during an expedition on a mountain near Harrison Lake. (Submitted photo)
Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

A team of Sts’ailes Community School students helped discover the twisted metal embedded in a glacier

Officers with the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team were at a White Rock home Tuesday (Oct. 20) to assist Vancouver Police Department with execution of a search warrant. (Contributed photo)
ERT, VPD response to White Rock home connected to homicide: police

Search underway in the 15800-block of Prospect Crescent

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bear kills llama on Vancouver Island, prompting concerns over livestock

Officers could not track the bear they feel may not fear humans

Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students in the classroom. He was one of two fathers who filed a court application in August to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections weren’t in place. That application was dismissed last week. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster challenged health, education ministries’ return-to-school plan

Most Read