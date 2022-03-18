Purple lights to illuminate Maple Ridge city hall for epilepsy awareness

Maple Ridge city hall will be lit up in purple for epilepsy awareness on March 26. (The News files)

Maple Ridge city hall will be turning purple to mark International Purple Day for epilepsy awareness.

On March 25 and 26, the exterior of the building will be lit up in purple lights, and residents are being encouraged to take photographs of the lights and send them to the BC Epilepsy Society.

City hall has been lighting up for the epilepsy awareness campaign for the past three years, explained Fred Armstrong with the City of Maple Ridge.

Maple Ridge will be joining other cities across the province lighting up landmarks for the day of awareness including Vancouver and Victoria.

According to the BC Epilepsy Society, epilepsy is a medical condition that causes recurring seizures in a person because of excessive discharges of electrical impulses in the brain. There are more than 40 different types of seizures that affect consciousness, movement, sensation, and behaviour. Seizures can happen all over the brain, or in one specific area and they can be convulsive and non-convulsive.

There are more than 50,000 people living with epilepsy in B.C., more than 380,000 across Canada, and more than 65 million people worldwide.

Send photos to sonia@bcepilepsy.com.

maple ridge