Which word about truth was coined by Stephen Colbert? (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

In what has been described as a post-truth era, how much do you know about truth and lies?

It has been said that honesty is the best policy.

At the same time, our present era has been described as a post-truth age. It’s a time when fact-checking services abound and a time when terms like “fake news” have come into common use.

How much do you know about truth and falsehoods? Put your knowledge to the test with this 12-question quiz.

Good luck, and please answer the questions honestly.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A summer’s day on the water

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Which word about truth was coined by Stephen Colbert? (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

In which Canadian city is False Creek? (Jeff Wilson)

Previous story
VIDEO: Internet famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer explores Vancouver Island

Just Posted

LETTER: Lock cats and small dogs away from wily coyotes

If you have a letter you’d like to submit, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com.

LETTER: Priority should be given to locals accessing Golden Ears park

Maple Ridge residents should be able to reserve new day passes ahead of out-of-towners: one local

When life gives you lemons…

Maple Ridge kids make the most of summer by setting up lemonade stand

SHARE: Rainy days of summer in Maple Ridge still a sight to behold

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

FURTHER UPDATE: Body removed from Maple Ridge hotel after large police presence

A large contingent of Mounties were at the Art Infiniti Hotel Friday afternoon and evening

QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

In what has been described as a post-truth era, how much do you know about truth and lies?

VIDEO: Internet famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer explores Vancouver Island

Gurdeep Pandher spreads joy through dance, forms cross-cultural connections amid pandemic

Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

On any given day of the year, there are several strange, silly or serious holidays to observe

Fraser Valley Bandits advance to CEBL Championship Game

Bandits post comeback 76-75 win over Hamilton Honey Badgers in Saturday’s semifinal

IHIT on scene of suspicious early-morning fire on rural Mission property

Entrance to Gunn Avenue property cordoned off while investigation takes place, updates coming

Moving on: Tanev scores 11 seconds into OT as Canucks oust Wild

Vancouver beats Minnesota 5-4 to move into first round of NHL playoffs

Gene editing debate takes root with organic broccoli, new UBC research shows

Broccoli is one of the best-known vegetables with origins in this scientific haze

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

3 Vancouver police officers test positive for COVID after responding to large party

Union president says other officers are self-isolating due to possible exposure

Most Read