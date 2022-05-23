Rabbits, Guinea pigs in pay-what-you-can promotion at Maple Ridge SPCA branch

Promotion on until the end of May

Russet is one of five rabbits available for adoption at the Maple Ridge branch of the BC SPCA. (Special to The News)

For those who have always wanted a furever companion, but in a compact size – the BC SPCA has an offer for you.

Until May 31, the animal shelter is offering pay-as-you-can for the smaller animals they have up for adoption including rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, gerbils, mice and rats and reptiles.

Online, the Maple Ridge branch currently shows five rabbits up for adoption – including two in foster care – and two Guinea pigs.

The promotion called Little Creatures, Big Hearts, is being presented to highlight some of the amazing animals who may get overlooked by potential adopters, explained Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

“Some people visit their local SPCA looking for a dog or cat, but best friends come in all shapes and sizes, and we have so many interesting and wonderful animals looking for loving homes,” she said.

Small animals can create strong bonds with their guardians, noted Chortyk, but it is important that adopters understand their specific care and welfare needs.

Resources are available at spca.bc.ca to help adopters understand their new pets with information on how to take care of them.

Cats, dogs, kittens, puppies, horses and other farm animals are not part of the promotion.

“We certainly do have other types of animals available for adoption but for this special promotion we are giving our little ones a chance to shine,” said Chortyk.

Anyone interested in adopting a new best friend can visit spca.bc.ca/adopt to view animals currently looking for their forever homes and follow the online instructions for the adoption process.

PST is charged on all adoptions, as well as a BC Pet Registry fee of $11.25 for adopted rabbits.

