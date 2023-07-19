Raffle to raise money for essential needs at Maple Ridge hospital

Tickets are on sale for a raffle to help fund needed equipment and programs at Ridge Meadows Hospital.
The sixth annual Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation 50/50 Fortune Raffle will be taking place in September.
There are only 18,050 tickets available for sale.
Over the years the draw has raised more than $49,820 for the hospital’s essential needs.
“From prevention, to diagnosis, to treatment – every ticket purchased will go towards essential equipment and other high-priority health care needs at our hospital and in our community,” wrote the foundation online.
This year the foundation has committed to more than $819,000 towards equipment and other high-priority health care needs at the hospital and in the community.
As of Wednesday, July 19, the jackpot was at $2,845.
Tickets are one for $10, three for $25, eight for $50, or 20 for $100.
They can be purchased online at rmhfoundation.rafflenexus.com or in person at the Ridge Meadows Foundation office at 11666 Laity St, Maple Ridge.
Deadline to purchase a ticket is midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The draw date is at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
