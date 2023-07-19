Raffle to raise money for essential needs at Maple Ridge hospital

Tickets for the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation’s 50/50 Fortune Raffle now on sale

Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation is raising money for essential needs at the hospital. (Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation/Special to The News)

Tickets are on sale for a raffle to help fund needed equipment and programs at Ridge Meadows Hospital.

The sixth annual Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation 50/50 Fortune Raffle will be taking place in September.

There are only 18,050 tickets available for sale.

Over the years the draw has raised more than $49,820 for the hospital’s essential needs.

“From prevention, to diagnosis, to treatment – every ticket purchased will go towards essential equipment and other high-priority health care needs at our hospital and in our community,” wrote the foundation online.

This year the foundation has committed to more than $819,000 towards equipment and other high-priority health care needs at the hospital and in the community.

As of Wednesday, July 19, the jackpot was at $2,845.

Tickets are one for $10, three for $25, eight for $50, or 20 for $100.

They can be purchased online at rmhfoundation.rafflenexus.com or in person at the Ridge Meadows Foundation office at 11666 Laity St, Maple Ridge.

Deadline to purchase a ticket is midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The draw date is at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.