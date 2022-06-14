Raffle to support Maple Ridge recovery group

Draw will happen on Wednesday night to support Non-Judgmental Recovery Society

Jesse Sokol and Dena Jones started the Non-Judgmental Recovery Society that meets at the CEED Centre in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

The group Non-Judgmental Recovery Society is hosting a raffle draw to fund their activities.

And tickets are still available, in time for Father’s Day. One raffle is for a men’s basket that will including a $50 Visa, cologne and other items valued at $400. There will also be a womEn’s basket with a $25 Shoppers Drug Mart card, bath bombs, creams, masks and other items valued at $500.

Tickets are 3 for $5 and the ticket purchaser is able to choose which basket they want to be entered for on each stub.

Tickets are available via email at nonjudgmentalrecovery@gmail.com or by phone call at 236-838-6562 or 778-899-3735.

The draw date and time is at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8 at the CEED Centre.

The winners will be called immediately after the draw.

Non-Judgmental Recovery Society meets weekly at the CEED Centre. The funds will be used to support their outreach program, which helps people living on the streets of Maple Ridge find their way to recovery.

