Rain on the way for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Sun not expected again until Tuesday next week

A Maple Ridge resident measured about 4 cm of snow that fell by midday on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Milder weather has encompassed the region this week including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, making the sub-zero temperatures of last week a distant memory.

A dusting of snow fell this past weekend, covering the ground on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Although Environment Canada does not have a record of it, one person posted a picture online of about 4 cm of build up on top of a roof.

It even made driving conditions a little treacherous.

Last week Pitt Meadows temperatures reached a low of about -4C on Feb. 11 and -5C on Feb. 12 with wind gusts of up to 54 km/h and 31 km/h, according to Environment Canada, creating some of the coldest conditions the area has seen this year.

It was cold enough that ice floes could be seen floating along the Fraser River.

This week, temperatures have remained above zero.

Wednesday was the nicest day with a temperature of about 8 C along with the sun.

Rain will settle in on Thursday and continue until Tuesday when the sun is next expected to make its next appearance.

 

