Random facts is the theme of the next trivia night for the Maple Ridge Community Foundation. (Maple Ridge Community Foundation/Facebook)

Raise money for Maple Ridge with random facts

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation is holding their 17th Trivia Night on June 24

For those whose minds are cluttered with random facts just waiting to get out – there is a trivia night for that.

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation’s 17th Trivia Fundraiser will be its second based on the theme of random facts.

So far the trivia nights have raised almost $7,000 for the community foundation, that responds to emerging needs in the city.

The Community Foundation uses investment income from capital gifts from individuals, families, and businesses and grants it to charitable organizations in Maple Ridge that help the community through education, health, recreation, the environment, and the arts.

Since 2000 the foundation hs contributed more than $800,000 in grants back to local non-profit organizations.

The foundation was started in 1976.

Tickets for the trivia night fundraiser are $10 per individual, if playing alone, or per team, and all the proceeds will go to support the foundation’s programs.

Once registered, a link will be sent to each player or team with a password to join the game by 4 p.m. on the day of the fundraiser.

Two devices are needed to play – one to join the meeting and see the game screen and the other as a game pad to answer the questions. .

Prizes will be handed out to the three top scoring participants or teams. There will also be a draw for all participants.

The trivia fundraiser is at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 24th.

Go to mrcf.ca to purchase tickets.

