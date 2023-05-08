Rally Day for Scouts attracts hundreds to Maple Ridge

Members of the 1st Haney Scout Group gathered at a Maple Ridge church on April 29 for a four-hour model car racing event. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Members of the 1st Haney Scout Group gathered at a Maple Ridge church on April 29 for a four-hour model car racing event. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Members of the 1st Haney Scout Group gathered at a Maple Ridge church on April 29 for a four-hour model car racing event. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Members of the 1st Haney Scout Group gathered at a Maple Ridge church on April 29 for a four-hour model car racing event. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Members of the 1st Haney Scout Group gathered at a Maple Ridge church on April 29 for a four-hour model car racing event. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

More than 200 Beaver buggies, Kub Kars, and Scout trucks converged behind a Maple Ridge Church for a Scouts rally that included groups from Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, and Mission.

The rally was hosted by the 1st Haney Scout Group and saw between 200-300 people come and go over the four hour event on Saturday, April 29, in the back parking lot of Golden Ears United Church.

1st West Heights Scout Group from Mission, 1st Albion Scout Group, 1st Yennadon Scout Group, 1st Laityview Scout Group, and 1st Pitt Meadows Scout Group all took part in the festivities.

All three awards for the fastest Kub Kar went to members of the 1st Laityview Scout Group. Jayton West came first, Rhett Bitter second, and Sean Laverty third.

For fastest Scout truck: Owen McDonald with 1st Laityview Scout Group took first; Dylan Meunier of the 1st Haney Scout Group took second; and Logan Van deLigt of the 1st West Heights Scout Group took third.

“Judging for design prizes and our concession was run by our local community 31st Baden Powell Guild,” explained David Meunier, co-group commissioner of the 1st Haney Scout Group. And, he said, funds raised will go to helping send kids to camps.

“This was our first big Rally Day event following COVID, so it was great seeing so many people come out and join this event again. We hope to make it bigger next year,” he added.

Meunier is hoping the Scouts will be invited back to the City of Maple Ridge Canada Day celebrations, where in previous years, they have run a community Kub Kar race for everybody in the community.

Last year the city made 150 kits available at Haney Builders.

Other winners from the day’s rally:

Kub Kar Dragster Design:

• 1st place – Keenan – 1st Laityview Scout Group

• 2nd place – Elle Robson – 1st Haney Scout Group

• 3rd place – William Thorburn – 1st Haney Scout Group

Kub Kar Stock Design

• 1st place – Drew – 1st Laityview Scout Group

• 2nd place – Liam Douglas – 1st Albion Scout Group

• 3rd place – Sofia Oliviera – 1st Albion Scout Group

Kub Kar Funny Design

• 1st place – James Ross – 1st Haney Scout Group

• 2nd place – Jorja Gill – 1st Haney Scout Group

• 3rd place – Arya – 1st Laityview Scout Group

Kub Kar Classic Design

• 1st place – Mac Sampson – 1st West Heights Scout Group

• 2nd place – Dakota Coelen – 1st West Heights Scout Group

• 3rd place – Ben Palmeter – 1st Haney Scout Group

Kub Kar Unlimited Design

• 1st place – Rhys Amy – 1st Haney Scout Group

• 2nd place – Ryall Williams – 1st Pitt Meadows Scout Group

• 3rd place – Daphne Pedersen – 1st Haney Scout Group

Scout Truck Design

• 1st place – Ainsley Hurd – 1st West Heights Scout Group

• 2nd place – Matt – 1st Albion Scout Group

• 3rd place – Logan Van deLight – 1st West Heights Scout Group