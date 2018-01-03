The family of Aiden Serr planned a random act of kindness day in his memory. (Contributed)

Today’s the day for random acts of kindness for late Maple Ridge man

Today would have been his 20th birthday.

In memory of a late Maple Ridge teen who would have turned 20 today, community members are taking part in random acts of kindness.

Aiden Serr, a much-loved 19-year-old university student from Maple Ridge, passed away after crashing his vehicle early in the morning along Lougheed Highway in November.

In honour of Aiden’s life, his family asked the community to commit a random act of kindness on what would have been his 20th birthday – Jan. 3.

Aiden was studying film and biology at Simon Fraser University after graduating from Maple Ridge secondary in 2016. He was an avid photographer who wanted to one day shoot for National Geographic. He also loved nature and his SPCA rescue dog, Willy.

Aiden also played minor hockey, as well as box and field lacrosse and ball hockey for local clubs and a school team. He was a captain on various teams.

Simon Fraser University created a memorial fund to honour Aiden, and exceeded its goal of raising $25,000, while hundreds of people packed into Maple Ridge Baptist Church to celebrate Aiden’s life.

His father is Abbotsford Police deputy chief Mike Serr, while his mother, Kirsten Urdahl-Serr, is a local teacher.

Following Aiden’s death, his parents asked friends and the community at large to do something nice for someone else to honour their son who volunteered for various groups while in high school.

With the hashtag #ActsofKindness, some have been detailing their good deeds.

• Are you committing a random act of kindness in memory of Aidan Serr? Send us your story or a photo to editor@mapleridgenews.com

Most Read