Today’s the day for random acts of kindness for late Maple Ridge man

Today would have been his 20th birthday.

The family of Aiden Serr planned a random act of kindness day in his memory. (Contributed)

In memory of a late Maple Ridge teen who would have turned 20 today, community members are taking part in random acts of kindness.

Aiden Serr, a much-loved 19-year-old university student from Maple Ridge, passed away after crashing his vehicle early in the morning along Lougheed Highway in November.

In honour of Aiden’s life, his family asked the community to commit a random act of kindness on what would have been his 20th birthday – Jan. 3.

Aiden was studying film and biology at Simon Fraser University after graduating from Maple Ridge secondary in 2016. He was an avid photographer who wanted to one day shoot for National Geographic. He also loved nature and his SPCA rescue dog, Willy.

Aiden also played minor hockey, as well as box and field lacrosse and ball hockey for local clubs and a school team. He was a captain on various teams.

Simon Fraser University created a memorial fund to honour Aiden, and exceeded its goal of raising $25,000, while hundreds of people packed into Maple Ridge Baptist Church to celebrate Aiden’s life.

His father is Abbotsford Police deputy chief Mike Serr, while his mother, Kirsten Urdahl-Serr, is a local teacher.

Following Aiden’s death, his parents asked friends and the community at large to do something nice for someone else to honour their son who volunteered for various groups while in high school.

As our family starts to put the pieces back together we want to thank everyone who has been so supportive. You truly gave us strength. Please consider participating in #ActsofKindness on January 3. Let Aiden's spirit to help others and fight for the underdog live on. #Kindness https://t.co/HGQCJ5M27W — Deputy Mike Serr (@DeputySerrAPD) December 27, 2017

With the hashtag #ActsofKindness, some have been detailing their good deeds.

Today I am supporting the Serr family and Aiden’s spirit by #actsofkindness and paying it forward by purchasing the coffee for the person behind me in the drive through. No act of kindness, however small, is wasted #rememberAiden #kindness https://t.co/MPPlE9Weu4 — Neil Dubord (@ChiefNeilDubord) January 3, 2018

Tragedy struck the @AbbyPoliceDept twice in one week back in November. In memory of @DeputySerrAPD's son Aiden, who would have turned 20 yrs old today, please consider participating in Random #ActsofKindness. Full story below. https://t.co/YvKJa9Hozq — Canucks For Kids (@Canucksforkids) January 3, 2018

• Are you committing a random act of kindness in memory of Aidan Serr? Send us your story or a photo to editor@mapleridgenews.com