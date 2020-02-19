Raptors take over Kanaka Creek centre in Maple Ridge

A great horned owl named Lucy was on display by Raptors Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

A record numbers of visitors arrived at the Kanaka Creek Watershed Stewardship Centre on Sunday for the Ravenous Raptors Family Day event.

Ross Davies with KEEPS kept count of the visitors who turned out for the three hour event and totalled 461 people. The previous record for an event at the centre was 281.

Visitors had a chance to see a Harris hawk up close, along with a great horned owl on display from Raptors Ridge.

There were also interactive displays, face painting and a campfire.

For more information about future events put on by the Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society go to keeps.org.



Above: A Harris hawk named Viktor delights visitors at the Kanaka Creek Watershed Stewardship Centre on Sunday. Left: A great horned owl named Lucy was on display by Raptors Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan THE NEWS)