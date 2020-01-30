Ravenous Raptors make public appearance in Maple Ridge

A chance to see some feathered friends up close and personal awaits visitors to Ravenous Raptors at Kanaka Creek Regional Park on Feb. 16.

The Kanaka Education & Environmental Partnership is teaming up with Metro Vancouver Regional Parks to present a special Family Day open house.

The main attraction will come courtesy of Raptors Ridge Birds of Prey. Co-owner, Karen Kamstra – a commercial falconer for 20 years – said they will bring two of their 28 winged wonders for guests to check out.

“They’re more than welcome to take as many photos as they want and ask as many questions as they want,” Karen said, “It’s pretty normal. We get asked a lot of questions.”

READ MORE: OCOP: Keeping KEEPs running a mission for society chair

She said they typically leave it until the day of the event to decide which birds will join them but confirmed they will either be hawks, falcons, or owls.

“I kind of leave it for the day, Karen said, “I go by wing volunteers. Whoever puts up their wing is the one that comes.”

The birds will sit on gloves, so they are eye level with people.

“Everyone can get a literal birds eye view of the bird,” she joked.

READ MORE: ARMS offers free OWLES workshop Saturday

Parks representative, Allison Pocock said the event – which will include face-painting – will be a fun day for all.

“It’s good for people to get out to Kanaka Creek Regional Park,” she said, “A lot of our guests come from other areas outside of Maple Ridge and even some people who live there haven’t actually been to the park before.

“It’s a great way to experience the park and it’s a free event, so it’s just a lot of fun.”



ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter