RCKC will light up Whonnock Lake

The team members from the Ridge Canoe Kayak Club, including Kristian McIntosh, Sam Rosenthal, Cassidy MacPherson, Carter Hugill, Bryant Kelleway and coach Tessa Nagai will be decorating Whonnock Lake for their Christmas event. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Whonnock Lake will be looking festive on Saturday – lit up for a unique fundraiser for a local paddling club.

The Ridge Canoe and Kayak Club is hosting RCKC Lights Up the Lake on Saturday from 4-9 p.m., with lights throughout the park, and a Christmas market in the Whonnock Hall.

The club will offer live entertainment, holiday treats, local vendors and a silent auction. Organizer Mike Malfesi said there will be a lot of Christmas gifts and crafts from the 20 vendors involved, and action items

The club is encouraging those who attend to bring a food donation for the Friends in Need Food Bank.

Tickets cost $5.

It is the second year the club has put on the event, but last year’s inaugural lightup was blasted by a windstorm that brought down a tree and blocked one access to the rural hall.

Malfesi said the club is raising money to build a floating boat house on the lake, and use their existing boat house as a workout room.

The club which regularly sends athletes on to international competition, and in September Cassidy MacPherson raced at the Olympic Hopes event in Slovakia.

Club member Brian Malfesi has been a longtime member of the Canadian national sprint kayak team.

