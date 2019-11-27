The team members from the Ridge Canoe Kayak Club, including Kristian McIntosh, Sam Rosenthal, Cassidy MacPherson, Carter Hugill, Bryant Kelleway and coach Tessa Nagai will be decorating Whonnock Lake for their Christmas event. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

RCKC will light up Whonnock Lake

Maple Ridge paddle club holiday fundraiser coming Saturday

Whonnock Lake will be looking festive on Saturday – lit up for a unique fundraiser for a local paddling club.

The Ridge Canoe and Kayak Club is hosting RCKC Lights Up the Lake on Saturday from 4-9 p.m., with lights throughout the park, and a Christmas market in the Whonnock Hall.

The club will offer live entertainment, holiday treats, local vendors and a silent auction. Organizer Mike Malfesi said there will be a lot of Christmas gifts and crafts from the 20 vendors involved, and action items

The club is encouraging those who attend to bring a food donation for the Friends in Need Food Bank.

Tickets cost $5.

It is the second year the club has put on the event, but last year’s inaugural lightup was blasted by a windstorm that brought down a tree and blocked one access to the rural hall.

Malfesi said the club is raising money to build a floating boat house on the lake, and use their existing boat house as a workout room.

The club which regularly sends athletes on to international competition, and in September Cassidy MacPherson raced at the Olympic Hopes event in Slovakia.

Club member Brian Malfesi has been a longtime member of the Canadian national sprint kayak team.

 

@NeilCorbett18
ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Looking Back: The mystery of Daniel Haney’s death

Just Posted

RCKC will light up Whonnock Lake

Maple Ridge paddle club holiday fundraiser coming Saturday

Minor Hockey introduces Little Rustlers program

Ridge Meadows creates new skills-based approach for new hockey players

Maple Ridge legion president dies

Loss of Jim MacDonald will be felt, website said Tuesday

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h on way to Lower Mainland

Strong northerly winds anticipated for Wednesday morning and through the day

Letter: No heat at Planet Ice

Editor, The News: I was at a Ridge Meadows Flames game on… Continue reading

‘We are no longer a warehouse’: An exclusive look inside Surrey Pretrial

We take a tour of B.C’s largest prison and sit down with warden, who shares his rehabilitative vision

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Judge reserves sentencing decision in former northern B.C. mayor sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Hands Off! campaign targets gropers on public transit, in bars in Vancouver

More than 250 reports of groping have been investigated in Vancouver since 2018

Kelowna officials choose two parks for temporary homeless camping, dismantle tent city

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

Climate strike, Black Friday and transit shutdown could lead to chaos on Vancouver streets

Both Black Friday and climate strike will fall on third day of potential transit lockout

Post-secondary students make plans to sleep at school, hire buses ahead of transit strike

UBC’s student union building will be open 24 hours during the transit strike

Most Read