RCMP blitz catches copious amounts of drivers on their phones in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Close to 100 drivers received tickets for using their cell phones while driving during a two day Ridge Meadows RCMP blitz.
On Monday, March 27, the Road Safety Target Team set up camp in the area of Harris Road and McMyn Road in Pitt Meadows. There they issued 40 tickets for the use of a cell phone while driving, nine for no seat belts, two for no “N’ display, and two for no insurance.
The following day the team set up in the area of Lougheed Highway and 224 Street in Maple Ridge where they issued 57 tickets for the use of a cell phone while driving, 55 for no seat belts, and 19 others for various offences.
The road safety team was helped out by the Integrated Road Safety Unit, who used a scissor lift to get a bird’s eye view of drivers and their vehicles.
“This is a reminder to drivers that they need to leave their cell phone alone,” said Corp. Eric Obermayer about the campaign dubbed Project Blue Heron.
“It is astounding how many people continue to text while driving despite the increase chance of a potential crash as a result.”
