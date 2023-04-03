RCMP blitz catches copious amounts of drivers on their phones in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Tickets were also handed out for not wearing seatbelts and no insurance

“Project Blue Heron took flight in the cities of Pitt Meadows and City of Maple Ridge this week to crack down on distracted drivers,” said the Ridge Meadows RCMP in a Tweet. Here two officers look for distracted drivers on a scissor lift. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Twitter)

Close to 100 drivers received tickets for using their cell phones while driving during a two day Ridge Meadows RCMP blitz.

On Monday, March 27, the Road Safety Target Team set up camp in the area of Harris Road and McMyn Road in Pitt Meadows. There they issued 40 tickets for the use of a cell phone while driving, nine for no seat belts, two for no “N’ display, and two for no insurance.

The following day the team set up in the area of Lougheed Highway and 224 Street in Maple Ridge where they issued 57 tickets for the use of a cell phone while driving, 55 for no seat belts, and 19 others for various offences.

The road safety team was helped out by the Integrated Road Safety Unit, who used a scissor lift to get a bird’s eye view of drivers and their vehicles.

“This is a reminder to drivers that they need to leave their cell phone alone,” said Corp. Eric Obermayer about the campaign dubbed Project Blue Heron.

“It is astounding how many people continue to text while driving despite the increase chance of a potential crash as a result.”

READ MORE: Nine shoplifters arrested during blitz in Pitt Meadows

ALSO: Pitt Meadows sees nearly 40 per cent jump in number of tickets handed out last year

maple ridgePitt Meadows