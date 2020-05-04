RCMP cruisers join birthday parade for 10-year-old Maple Ridge boy

Landon Turnbull says it’s the best birthday party he’s ever had

From left, Lucy, Landon and Hudson Turnball cheer during a parade for Landon’s 10th birthday on May 3. (Contributed photo)

A Maple Ridge youngster says it’s the best birthday party he’s ever had, despite not being able to interact with his friends.

Knowing that their 10-year-old son Landon wouldn’t be allowed to have a regular birthday party under the current circumstances, Natalia and Carl Turnbull organized a birthday parade for May 3.

A surprise to both parents was the RCMP involvement.

“All of the cars that drove by are good friends of ours, but then they managed to get a hold of the RCMP and they put it all together without us actually knowing, Carl said. “He said it was his favourite birthday ever. We asked him a number of times and it was definitely his favourite party ever.”

The RCMP cruisers played a personalized birthday song through their speakers while friends from Ridge Meadows Hockey and Ridge Meadows Baseball Association cheered for Landon.

“We haven’t even lived in Maple Ridge for that long. We moved here under two years ago and these are all new friends we’ve made in the last two years,” Carl said.

In the era of physical distancing, small-scale parades have picked up in popularity.

Last month, St. Patrick’s School (22589 121 Ave.) invited students to drive-by the school on April 20 afternoon where teachers and staff were ready to cheer and remind students they were missed.