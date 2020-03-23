Ridge Meadows RCMP will be flashing their lights and sounding their sirens this evening in support of health care workers. (THE NEWS-files)

RCMP to flash lights and sound sirens in support of health care workers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Will take place every night at 7 p.m.

Ridge Meadows RCMP will be making their own noise this evening in support of health care workers at the forefront of the COVID-19 crisis.

Tonight at 7 p.m. police in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be activating their cruiser lights, sirens and horns, in short blasts, to show their support for the workers on the front line.

READ: Donations coming in for Maple Ridge hospital staff dealing with COVID-19 crisis

They will be doing the same thing every night until the end of the week and will be encouraging citizens to cheer, clap and make noise from their front doors and balconies as well.

Recently people who live in Vancouver’s West End have been cheering and banging pots and pan for health care workers at the same time – during their shift change.

“We encourage and invite all our front line brothers and sisters across the country to join us and we encourage citizens to participate in cheering along from their doorsteps and balconies in support,” read an RCMP press release with the hashtag #stayhome and #frontlineforthefrontline.

 

B.C. man holds virtual birthday party with 70 guests

