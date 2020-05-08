Readers share a few of their hopes and dreams

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents have much to hope for during the COVID pandemic

The Speer household is hoping for a return to school. (Special to The News)

Last month, The News – in partnership with West Coast Auto Group – initiated the Hope For… poster campaign.

Residents were encourage to take the page out of the newspaper, write in what they’re hoping or wishing for during the COVID pandemic, and hang that poster in their window.

They were also encourage to send in photos of themselves and their posters.

Several more submissions continue to come in, and we want to share these words of inspiration and “hope” with the readers.

For instance, one reader, Lynell Adams – dubbed Maple Ridge’s Joy Splasher – sent in a few pictures depicting her hope. “We should not let our fears hold us back from pursing our hopes…” she said, ponting to another sign on the wall at her work in a local care home.

Jenn Ireland share her Hope For… a healthier future, saying we all need it. She’s decorated her front window with a variety of hearts, as well. (Special to The News)

Kathleen Paddington shared this photo of her Hope For… banner. She’s hoping for Nova Scotia. “Thanks for all you are doing to bring us the latest community news in these difficult times,” she said to the Hope For… organizers. (Special to The News)

Lynell Adams is known for hamming it up and bringing smiles to people’s faces. She showed off her yet unfinished Hope For… poster. Then, she pointed to an inspirational Hope sign on the wall. (Special to The News)