Readers share a few of their hopes and dreams

Last month, The News – in partnership with West Coast Auto Group – initiated the Hope For… poster campaign.
Residents were encourage to take the page out of the newspaper, write in what they’re hoping or wishing for during the COVID pandemic, and hang that poster in their window.
They were also encourage to send in photos of themselves and their posters.
Several more submissions continue to come in, and we want to share these words of inspiration and “hope” with the readers.
For instance, one reader, Lynell Adams – dubbed Maple Ridge’s Joy Splasher – sent in a few pictures depicting her hope. “We should not let our fears hold us back from pursing our hopes…” she said, ponting to another sign on the wall at her work in a local care home.
