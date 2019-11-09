Realtors Care Blanket Drive coming in November

Numerous drop-off locations for the public at real estate offices in Maple Ridge

Realtors are about to embark on a week-long campaign that will help thousands of people in need.

The 25th annual Realtors Care Blanket Drive launches on Nov. 18. The program is the largest and longest running blanket drive in the Lower Mainland.

Between Nov. 18 and 25, realtor volunteers from Whistler to Chilliwack will collect donations of gently used or new clothing and blankets to help those in need during our cold, wet winter months. The donations are distributed to partner charities from the same communities where the items were received.

Realtors are asking the public to help make this year’s anniversary drive extra meaningful. Anyone can donate and it’s easy to do. More than 100 participating real estate offices across the Lower Mainland act as drop-off locations where you can bring a donation.

There are seven locations in Maple Ridge, and they can be found at rebgv.org

“For 25 years, donations to the Realtors Care Blanket Drive have helped provide warmth to Lower Mainland residents most in need,” said Ashley Smith, Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver president. “The cold weather season is early this year, so every donation matters.”

The drive collects a large amount of warm winter items on behalf of dozens of Lower Mainland charities to help about 35,000 people each year.

READ ALSO: Help needed for charity photo event in Maple Ridge

“Most of us know that home means comfort and safety. Sadly, we have far too many in our region who are homeless or can’t afford to adequately clothe themselves for the winter,” said Darin Germyn, Fraser Valley Real Estate Board president. “A warm blanket, clean, dry socks and a waterproof jacket can make an enormous difference and potentially even save a life.”

Needed items this year include:

• Blankets or sleeping bags, gently used or new

• Warm clothing, coats

• Hats, gloves, scarves

• New socks and underwear

The program has helped provide warmth to more than 385,000 people since it began in 1994. Follow this year’s blanket drive on social media using #blanketdrive25 or go to www.facebook.com/BlanketDrive for pictures, videos, stories and more.

 

