Realtors Care Blanket Drive raises 50k for housing related charities

Maple Ridge’s Christmas Hamper Society is one of the recipients

For 26 years, the real estate boards of Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have teamed up for the REALTORS Care Blanket Drive.

Real estate agents across the Lower Mainland would join with their clients and a network of of charitable organizations to collect and distribute blankets and lightly-used clothing.

This year they opted to throw an online fundraising drive, which ran from November 23-30, and raised $50,000 for local housing-related charities.

While they are still tallying up some of the donations, Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver Chair, Colette Gerber, said the Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society will be one of the beneficiaries of the drive.

She also noted Maple Ridge’s Cythera Transition Housing Society was the recipient of $10,000 last year.

“We are really pleased with the results,” Gerber said.

“People really opened their hearts and their wallets this time of year.

“Everyone is feeling empathy for everyone else around them because of what’s happening with COVID-19.”

The REBGV chair pointed out realtors have been doing their best to help out during the entirety of the pandemic.

“When the pandemic first started, local realtor groups all over the Lower Mainland were putting together food baskets for people who couldn’t get out, making face masks, buying PPE, and donating it to various hospitals and healthcare facilities,” Gerber said.

“People look after each other, and when the need gets worse, the volunteer time goes up.”



