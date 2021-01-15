James Bobick of Maple Ridge made a donation to the Salvation Army kettle campaign outside the Save-On-Foods in the Westgate Shopping Centre just before Christmas. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

James Bobick of Maple Ridge made a donation to the Salvation Army kettle campaign outside the Save-On-Foods in the Westgate Shopping Centre just before Christmas. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Record-breaking year for Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Christmas kettle campaign

More than $138,000 raised

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries is thankful to the community after breaking a fundraising record during the annual Christmas kettle campaign.

This year the organization raised more than $138,000 – an amount Amelia Norrie, fundraising coordinator with the local charity, has never before seen.

“Considering our goal was $90,000 that’s absolutely tremendous,” said Norrie, who didn’t anticipate coming close to their goal because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how many people were struggling.

However, she said, the community really stepped up.

READ MORE: Salvation Army ‘astounded by the generosity’ in Ridge Meadows

“We’re really, really pleased with just how many people stepped up this year – in terms of businesses taking on kettle shifts, businesses making corporate donations and individuals making sure we had those kettle shifts filled – because without that we don’t make money,” noted Norrie.

Around 300 individuals volunteered for kettle shifts this year.

Last year the organization raised around $82,000 and in previous years the goal has been around $95,000 and $90,000.

And, Norrie said, it’s been around five years since they have even been able to meet their target goal.

Norrie attributed their success to businesses like the Royal Bank of Canada, Centra Lawyers and Staples, that hosted kettles; Canadian Tire that did point-of-sale donations; and Whonnock Roofing whose staff took on multiple shifts over the weeks leading up to Christmas.

And having the ability this year to do contactless donations, meant that they went into the kettle season ready to go, explained Norrie. They were ready for those who did not want to make a cash donation or those who no longer carry cash on them.

RELATED: Salvation Army gives away Chromebooks to students in need in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Donations have set the local organization up to be able to help those extra people this year, who are teetering on the middle class income scale, noted Norrie.

“We can’t anticipate how long this pandemic and the repercussions are going to last. And what the fallout is going to be,” she added.

Money will also make sure staff at the Salvation Army is able to function, has the technology to function and they are in good spirits, Norrie continued.

“And that everybody can be ready to go to help whoever needs it when they come through our doors.”

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgeSalvation Army

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge breeders “overwhelmed” as demand for dogs skyrocket

Just Posted

James Bobick of Maple Ridge made a donation to the Salvation Army kettle campaign outside the Save-On-Foods in the Westgate Shopping Centre just before Christmas. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Record-breaking year for Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Christmas kettle campaign

More than $138,000 raised

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.
LETTER: Continuing push to electrify rail service

Amid controversy about a new CP yard in Pitt Meadows, local reader suggests alternative system

Denise Castonguay with Rian, a five-year-old Newfoundland who has retired from breeding. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge breeders “overwhelmed” as demand for dogs skyrocket

With an average two year wait for purebreds, prices inflated for mixed breeds and designer dogs

There is a COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge Seniors Village. (Google)
COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge long-term care home

Maple Ridge Seniors Village among 536 new cases

RCMP arrested Anthony Randy Kalt in December of 2020. (File photo)
Charges approved against Maple Ridge man after crime spree

Arrest warrant issued for second suspect from Surrey

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
536 COVID cases, 7 deaths reported as B.C. finds its first case of South African variant

Henry said 69,746 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Forestry companies in B.C. agree to abide by the cedar protocols based on traditional laws of the First Nation members of the Nanwakolas Council. (Photo courtesy, Nanwakolas Council)
Landmark deal sees B.C. forest firms treat big cedars like a First Nation would

Western Forest Products, Interfor among companies to adapt declaration drafted by Nanwakolas Council

The Fraser Valley Regional Library board of directors recently finalized its budget. (Black Press Media files)
Fraser Valley Regional Library budget not enough to keep up with booming population

Almost $5 million of books, DVDs, and ebooks to be purchased in 2021

A northern resident killer whale shows injuries sustained by a collision with a vessel in B.C. waters. (Photo supplied by Ocean Wise Conservation Association)
Coast Guard ramps up protections for B.C. whales

First-ever Marine Mammal Desk will enhance cetacean reporting and enforcement

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Two toucans sit on tree at an unidentified zoo. (Pixabay.com)
BC SPCA calls for ban on exotic animal trade after 50 parrots, toucans pass through YVR

One toucan was found dead and several others were without food

The route of the pink parade. The Record has blackened out the name of the teen. Facebook photo.
Pink-vehicle parade to be held Sunday in support of transgender teen assaulted in Mission

Teen and family to watch parade drive single file along waterfront at 3 p.m., Jan. 17

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says Canada’s COVID vaccine plan on track despite Pfizer cutting back deliveries

Canadian officials say country will still likely receive four million doses by the end of March

New rates are set to kick in on May 1, marking the largest reduction in ICBC’s 40-year history. (Pixabay.com)
ICBC gets green light to slash car insurance rates by 15% starting in May

The new rates are set to kick in on May 1

Most Read