VIDEO: Red carpet rolled out for the grand opening of new Community Services building in Maple Ridge

Dignitaries line up to speak at the grand opening of the new Community Services building in Maple Ridge on Thursday, April 28. (Myriah McGill/Special to The News) Groups of people wait to tour the new Community Services building on Thursday, April 28. (Myriah McGill/Special to The News) Dignitaries cut the official ribbon for the grand opening of the new Community Services building in Maple Ridge on Thursday, April 28. (Myriah McGill/Special to The News) People on tour at the new Community Services building in Maple Ridge on Thursday, April 28. (Myriah McGill/Special to The News) Guests mull around in the front foyer of the new Community Services building during the grand opening on Thursday, April 28. (Myriah McGill/Special to The News) Guests, including City of Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall, third from left, enjoy snacks at the grand opening of the new Community Services building in Maple Ridge. (Myriah McGill/Special to The News)

The red carpet was out on a beautiful sunny day for the grand opening of the new Community Services building and residential rental property Cornerstone Landing in Maple Ridge on Thursday, April 28.

More than 200 people attended the event, including dignitaries from across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, that included tours of the spacious new building at 22768 119 Ave. – that will now house all of the programs and services they offer under one roof.

An Honour Song performed by Katzie First Nation Chief Grace George marked the beginning of the official ceremonies.

City of Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden attended the event as well as City of Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall, in addition to city councillors from both municipalities.

NDP MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission Bob D’Eith also attended the event.

The Maple Ridge Secondary School Women’s Choir gave a moving performance from the second floor balcony that reverberated throughout the foyer.

Charcuterie plates donated by Hopcott Meats, were served at the event that was in part decorated by flowers donated by Westgate Flower Garden. Meadow Gardens Golf Club donated the event equipment and the City of Maple Ridge provided traffic management.

Cake and coffee were also served.

Myriah McGill with Community Services said guests were very impressed to find out that Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Community Services runs more than 29 different programs ranging from early childhood to senior services, serving more than 17,000 people in the local community last year alone.

“The public was most impressed by the Family Place facility that has free drop in programs, and the range of services and activities offered to seniors. Many attendees were also amazed by how beautiful and well designed the Cornerstone Landing suites are and how impressive the new space for Community Services programming is, ” she said adding that the new building contains more than 32,000 square feet of commercial community programming space, and 94 units of rental housing,

“Community Services is the new central neighbourhood hub for community activities and services,” McGill added.

