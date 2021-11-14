Red is the colour of the Garibaldi Art Club’s fall show and sale

Opening day for the show is Saturday, Nov. 27, at the ACT Art Gallery in Maple Ridge

Isabel Gibson’s tug boat painting will be part of the fall show. (Special to The News)

The power of the colour red is being showcased at the Garibaldi Art Club’s upcoming fall show and sale in Maple Ridge.

Called A Touch of Red, every painting must have red in it and guests at the show will be encouraged to seek out the various shades and tints of red.

“Everything from pinkish reds to more intense scarlet reds and darker burgundies and maroons,” explained art club member Isabel Gibson, part of the fall show committee.

The show is a non-juried show and open to all members of the club, she noted. And this year there was a lot of interest with more than 50 members submitting work.

There will be more than 200 paintings of all mediums, sizes, and subject matter, available for purchase.

Gibson herself has submitted six pieces.

Three of her paintings are of local landscapes.

“I have been doing a series of paintings of blueberry fields in fall when the leaves turn a beautiful shade of red and cranberry fields,” she said, adding that some of them have mountains in the background.

The other three she is submitting have a marine theme.

“I paint a lot of boats, especially working boats,” explained Gibson. One of her favourite paintings is of two of her favourite tug boats that she has painted quite often in a working boat series. The tugs are on the Fraser River.

“They are mostly local scenes, of course, being so close to home with the pandemic and not able to travel,” said Gibson, who has been painting for about 25 years, but only seriously for the last 11 years, after she retired. Gibson has been a member of the Garibaldi Art Club for about 20 years. Although Gibson started out in water colour, she now mainly paints in acrylic.

Two of her paintings will be on a new feature wall of 10 x 10 inch paintings that will all be reasonably priced, Gibson promised.

Each Tuesday of the exhibit there will be demonstrations: Eric Hotz will be featured on Nov. 30; Tammy Routley on Dec. 7; and Chris Potter on Dec. 14. Registration is mandatory to attend at theactmapleridge.org.

A Touch of Red will be at the ACT Art Gallery until December 18. There is no admission fee to the gallery. Opening day will be Saturday, Nov. 27. The gallery will open at 10 a.m. but vaccine passports with photo ID will be mandatory at 1:30 p.m., just before the free opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m.. A maximum of 60 people will be permitted inside the gallery for the reception. Each guest will receive a cookie with a touch of red on it.

Each guest will also receive a free entry for a gift basked packed with goodies donated by Garibaldi club members.

The club now has a record of 75 artists but is always looking for new members. For more information call 604-467-3971 or email jversfelt@shaw.ca.

The ACT Art Gallery is located at 11944 Haney Place. It is open 10 to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.