The third annual butterfly release in support of the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation takes place on Saturday. (Contributed)

Release a butterfly, help purchase equipment for the Ridge Meadows Hospital

The third annual butterfly release takes place July 7

Only five butterflies are left for purchase for the third annual butterfly release being held on Saturday in support of the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

The event will be held in the outdoor courtyard at Chartwell Willow Retirement Community where the public are welcome to release painted lady butterflies.

Over the past two years $2,675 has been raised in support of the foundation.

Butterflies are $10 each and can be purchased visiting the foundation’s office at 11666 Laity St. or Willow Manor at 12275 224 St. in Maple Ridge.

Money raised will go towards the foundation’s annual list of essential hospital equipment.

This year the list totals more than $600,000 for 27 items plus money for other funding support.

It includes a critical care bed worth $40,764 for the intensive care unit which will allow ICU nurses to turn a patient, sit them up and weigh them. It will also have an airflow feature that will help patients with bed sores.

Three resectoscopes for the urology operating room are on the list worth worth $21,000 to allow surgeons to operate and remove tissue without compromising the structural integrity of the urethra. This will mean less trauma to the patient and less treatment required after the operation.

And a pressure relief mattress for Baillie House is also on the list worth $11,000 to prevent wounds and promote healing for existing wounds by providing a therapeutic surface, reducing pain and suffering of residents.

The third annual butterfly release takes place July 7 at 3 p.m. at 12275 224 Street. There will be refreshments starting at 2 p.m.

For more information contact the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation at 604-463-1822 or go to rmhfoundation.com.

Previous story
VIDEO: Cute bear cubs playing in pool

Just Posted

Release a butterfly, help purchase equipment for the Ridge Meadows Hospital

The third annual butterfly release takes place July 7

Police volunteers help recover stolen cars

Ridge Meadows RCMP neighbourhood patrols solving crimes

Council won’t let Maple Ridge church cut tree

Environmental considerations trump parking spots

Firearm injury, isolated incident, say Maple Ridge police

Ten-year-old suffered gun shot wound but no threat to public safety

Free shuttle connects Vancouverites with nature in Maple Ridge park

Starting July 7 Parkbus will be operating a free bus service to Golden Ears Park

Trudeau ‘confident’ he didn’t act inappropriately at B.C. music festival in 2000

PM says he’s been mulling the claim in the Creston Valley Advance editorial that resurfaced in June

Billboards placed to mark 25th anniversary of missing B.C. teen

Lindsey Nicholls was last seen in Royston (on Vancouver Island), on the BC Day long weekend in 1993

Grace, Morning Moon: Tragically Hip songs lend names to pot producer’s strains

Canadian band members hold financial stake in company that plans to market five strains

Which B.C. marijuana stores will survive?

Province will require background, criminal record checks

You’ve got male: Calgary police nab naked man driving Canada Post truck

The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window

Vancouver Island father and son reported missing while camping

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik have been camping on Vancouver Island

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

B.C. woman trapped under 700-lb. safe overnight

The Oak Bay woman was taken to hospital with a leg injury after being extricated

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

Most Read