Release a butterfly, help purchase equipment for the Ridge Meadows Hospital

The third annual butterfly release in support of the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation takes place on Saturday. (Contributed)

Only five butterflies are left for purchase for the third annual butterfly release being held on Saturday in support of the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

The event will be held in the outdoor courtyard at Chartwell Willow Retirement Community where the public are welcome to release painted lady butterflies.

Over the past two years $2,675 has been raised in support of the foundation.

Butterflies are $10 each and can be purchased visiting the foundation’s office at 11666 Laity St. or Willow Manor at 12275 224 St. in Maple Ridge.

Money raised will go towards the foundation’s annual list of essential hospital equipment.

This year the list totals more than $600,000 for 27 items plus money for other funding support.

It includes a critical care bed worth $40,764 for the intensive care unit which will allow ICU nurses to turn a patient, sit them up and weigh them. It will also have an airflow feature that will help patients with bed sores.

Three resectoscopes for the urology operating room are on the list worth worth $21,000 to allow surgeons to operate and remove tissue without compromising the structural integrity of the urethra. This will mean less trauma to the patient and less treatment required after the operation.

And a pressure relief mattress for Baillie House is also on the list worth $11,000 to prevent wounds and promote healing for existing wounds by providing a therapeutic surface, reducing pain and suffering of residents.

The third annual butterfly release takes place July 7 at 3 p.m. at 12275 224 Street. There will be refreshments starting at 2 p.m.

For more information contact the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation at 604-463-1822 or go to rmhfoundation.com.