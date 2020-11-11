Remembrance Day reminder

Ceremonies in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be held virtually this year

The cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are asking their citizens to honour veterans from home this year. (Black Press image)

There are few things as moving to a patriotic Canadian as the yearly Remembrance Day celebrations.

Community members have gathered locally to reflect on the sacrifices made by young people in the prime of their lives since the Great Wars of the last century.

This year, both cities are asking their citizens to remember from home.

The Maple Ridge Legion will be livestreaming their in-person parade and gathering at Memorial Peace Park at https://player.castr.io/live_3210ab90208311eb9d33a9b9dced1b89.

It can also be watched on Facebook.

The stream will begin broadcasting at 10:45 a.m. this morning.

Mayor Mike Morden acknowledged that for those whose family has served in the military, the annual Remembrance Day events hold a deep personal meaning.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we mark important events in our lives, and on November 11, we will come together virtually to honour those who serve, and those who gave their lives to preserve the democracy we enjoy today,” he said.

“Many thanks to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 88 for all they do each and every day in the service of veterans, particularly on Remembrance Day.

“This year, unfortunately, cannot be the same. With that in mind, on what has always been a very sober day, I am truly honoured to bring with me the spirit of thousands of our fellow citizens who normally gather around the cenotaph to pay tribute to our heroes.”

The City of Pitt Meadows will also not be hosting a public Remembrance Day ceremony this year.

“Although we are unable to gather in person this year to honour our veterans, we can still pause for two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. at home,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall. “It is the act of remembrance itself that is important to continue as we give thanks for the selfless sacrifices made by those in service of our country, may we never forget.”

A few of the city’s representatives will joining those from the legion and the City of Maple Ridge at Memorial Peace Park.

The city is advising groups and families that have a wreath they would normally lay at the cenotaph on Remembrance Day, to visit its website for more information on dates/times to place and pick up their wreaths.



