The cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are asking their citizens to honour veterans from home this year. (Black Press image)

The cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are asking their citizens to honour veterans from home this year. (Black Press image)

Remembrance Day reminder

Ceremonies in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be held virtually this year

There are few things as moving to a patriotic Canadian as the yearly Remembrance Day celebrations.

Community members have gathered locally to reflect on the sacrifices made by young people in the prime of their lives since the Great Wars of the last century.

This year, both cities are asking their citizens to remember from home.

READ MORE: There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

The Maple Ridge Legion will be livestreaming their in-person parade and gathering at Memorial Peace Park at https://player.castr.io/live_3210ab90208311eb9d33a9b9dced1b89.

It can also be watched on Facebook.

The stream will begin broadcasting at 10:45 a.m. this morning.

Mayor Mike Morden acknowledged that for those whose family has served in the military, the annual Remembrance Day events hold a deep personal meaning.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we mark important events in our lives, and on November 11, we will come together virtually to honour those who serve, and those who gave their lives to preserve the democracy we enjoy today,” he said.

“Many thanks to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 88 for all they do each and every day in the service of veterans, particularly on Remembrance Day.

“This year, unfortunately, cannot be the same. With that in mind, on what has always been a very sober day, I am truly honoured to bring with me the spirit of thousands of our fellow citizens who normally gather around the cenotaph to pay tribute to our heroes.”

READ MORE: Trio of Maple Ridge seniors write letters to soldiers serving in Baghdad

The City of Pitt Meadows will also not be hosting a public Remembrance Day ceremony this year.

“Although we are unable to gather in person this year to honour our veterans, we can still pause for two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. at home,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall. “It is the act of remembrance itself that is important to continue as we give thanks for the selfless sacrifices made by those in service of our country, may we never forget.”

A few of the city’s representatives will joining those from the legion and the City of Maple Ridge at Memorial Peace Park.

The city is advising groups and families that have a wreath they would normally lay at the cenotaph on Remembrance Day, to visit its website for more information on dates/times to place and pick up their wreaths.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePitt MeadowsRemembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
102 bells to ring out in Whonnock for Remembrance Day

Just Posted

Second World War veteran Joe King and Roger Welch of the Maple Ridge Legion. (Special to The News)
One of Maple Ridge’s last Second World War vets remembers

Joe King has military in his blood after a long career

The cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are asking their citizens to honour veterans from home this year. (Black Press image)
Remembrance Day reminder

Ceremonies in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be held virtually this year

Jean Davidson with Holy Spirit Anglican Church is asking people not to go to the church to listen to the bells this year. But, because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on gatherings, to listen in their yards or a safe place nearby. (Google Maps/Special to The News)
102 bells to ring out in Whonnock for Remembrance Day

Holy Spirit Anglican Church to ring one bell for every year since the end of the First World War

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
COVID-19 exposure event at Meadowridge School

Maple Ridge independent school visited by person with virus

COVID-19 COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
New COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge long term care facility

Fraser Health says staff member at Holyrood Manor has tested positive for the virus

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

Heather Maling and crash researcher Radovan Zivanovic searching for small pieces from the crash site where Officer Henry Carruthers, of Trail, was killed in the Second World War. Photo: Submitted
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home

Henry Carruthers is buried in the Belgrade War Cemetery in Serbia.

In June, Xtreme Cheer and Dance in Langley resumed in-studio practices, behind carefully defined boundaries. Just as they were allowed some contact for ‘stunts’ the restrictions were tightened as part of a battle against rising COVID-19 rates (file)
Why cheer practices are allowed, but dance is not, under tightened COVID rules

Online petition launched to have dance classes allowed in Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau executive director Chris Bayliss was surrounded by toys Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at the 37th annual Kruise for Kids toy drive and fundraiser held at the Langley Events Centre for the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
‘Sense of desperation’: Christmas bureaus anticipating spike in need this year

Bureau pushing for teen toys, but says all support is welcome

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect(s) in the theft of poppy donation boxes at two local businesses.
Poppy-box thefts occur at two Abbotsford businesses

Police ask for help identifying suspect(s) at hotel and gas station

Most Read