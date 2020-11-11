Nicholas Williamson Sr. and Nicholas Garnett Williamson Jr, during the Second World War (circa 1940). (Special to The News)

Nicholas Williamson Sr. and Nicholas Garnett Williamson Jr, during the Second World War (circa 1940). (Special to The News)

REMEMBRANCE: Williamson men were not ‘too old’ to help in wartime

‘Remembering in place,’ Maple Ridge woman pays tribute to three generations who served

Today, Nicola Springford is paying respects to a few men in her family who served their country in whatever ways possible during wartime.

Like thousands in Maple Ridge who normally visit the cenotaph on Nov. 11 to respects to all who sacrificed for their country, Springford was instead forced to “remember in place,” and in doing so opted to share the story of her father, grandfather, and great grandfather – each who served in their own way and are no longer here to share their own recollections.

Her father’s contribution was pretty straight forward – though no less significant than that of his male ancestors, Springford explained. Nicholas Williamson Jr., was of the right age to take part in the Second World War and became a flight sergeant in the air force.

However, her grandfather, Nicholas Williamson Sr., was 55 at the time. He was considered too old to be recruited – or so he was told.

“Well, there must be something I could do,” he told the recruiting officer, or so Grandpa Nick (as she always addressed him) recounted on many occasions for his granddaughter.

As the story goes, the officer laughed and told Nicholas Senior that if he could speak Japanese they’d take him in a minute.

“To which my grandpa replied ‘Well then you better sign me up!’,” Springford chuckled, remembering her grandfather’s pleasure in retelling that story over and over. Turned out her grandfather could read, speak, and write Japanese and was recruited into the army immediately.

RELATED: Maple Ridge kids pay tribute to veterans with painted rocks

He was subsequently stationed on Yorke Island, a small bit of land strategically located at the south end of Johnstone Straight between Vancouver Island and the mainland coast of British Columbia.

As best Springford could explain it, the military had established a base there installing artillery to confront enemy naval forces should they attempt to sail down the inside passage to attack Vancouver.

The Yorke Island base had sophisticated radio receiving equipment and her grandfather’s job was to listen to Japanese naval submarine radio transmissions, translate them, and forward the information to allied intelligence services.

“My Grandpa Nick, who eventually became a corporal, played a very unique and clandestine role in the Second World War,” she shared.

RELATED: Mounties ask locals to honour sacrifices by remembering in place

”Not a lot of people know about Yorke Island. A tiny island that could easily be overlooked. I believe it was the only West Coast island to be used as a coastal defence during the Second World War. Many of the concrete buildings that were built to form the fort still stand today.”

Although her grandfather is gone now, he died in 1978 at the age of 91, she’s confident his story will live on – in her memory and in the pages of a book by Catherine Marie Gilbert called, Yorke Island and The Uncertain War.

“He was an incredible man, and seemed able to do anything he put his mind to,” she said, explaining how he was born in England, but moved to Canada with his parents, bride, and first son in 1910 – later settled in Victoria.

“His father and my great grandfather was much the same. When the First World War broke out, my great grandpa John was too old to be recruited, but he wanted to help,” Springford said, having become a bit of a family historian.

Her great grandfather John joined the Knights of Columbus, and became one of only a couple Canadian Knights of Columbus to be sent to Europe (mainly France) to assist with the injured soldiers for the duration of the war.

Like his son, he was 54 years old when he signed up, unwilling to let his age hold him back.

“I just think it’s so interesting that although my great grandpa was too old to be recruited during the First World War, he managed to find a way to help out by joining the Knights of Columbus at 54 years of age, and my grandpa – who was too old to be recruited during the Second World War – was able to sign up, at the age of 55 years, due to his ability to speak, read and write Japanese,” Springford said.

”Like father like son, heh?” she added. “Obviously both very committed men with a sense of duty. It makes me very proud of both of them, and proud of my father’s part in the Second World War, as well.”

ANOTHER FORM OF REMEMBRANCE: Maple Ridge window painted to honour family of soldiers

.

_____________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeRemembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

John Williamson joined the Knights of Columbus in order to help out during the First World War. (Special to The News)

John Williamson joined the Knights of Columbus in order to help out during the First World War. (Special to The News)

Previous story
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home

Just Posted

Nicholas Williamson Sr. and Nicholas Garnett Williamson Jr, during the Second World War (circa 1940). (Special to The News)
REMEMBRANCE: Williamson men were not ‘too old’ to help in wartime

‘Remembering in place,’ Maple Ridge woman pays tribute to three generations who served

Pitt Meadows actress Mia Bella Shewchuk, 11, won two Joeys at the national awards gala on Saturday. (Alaina Zecchini/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows actress receives national recognition

Mia Bella Shewchuk won two Joey Awards at the 8th annual gala

Back in March, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation suspending operations in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19. The organization operates Chances Maple Ridge. The facilities have not been cleared to open again under provincial health regulations. (Chances Maple Ridge/Twitter)
COVID fuels potential sale of Chances Maple Ridge

Local casino and other Great Canadian Gaming Corporation properties on the selling block

Maple Ridge city hall
City cancels group programs and closes facilities

Response to COVID-19 public health orders

Second World War veteran Joe King and Roger Welch of the Maple Ridge Legion. (Special to The News)
One of Maple Ridge’s last Second World War vets remembers

Joe King has military in his blood after a long career

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

Heather Maling and crash researcher Radovan Zivanovic searching for small pieces from the crash site where Officer Henry Carruthers, of Trail, was killed in the Second World War. Photo: Submitted
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home

Henry Carruthers is buried in the Belgrade War Cemetery in Serbia.

In June, Xtreme Cheer and Dance in Langley resumed in-studio practices, behind carefully defined boundaries. Just as they were allowed some contact for ‘stunts’ the restrictions were tightened as part of a battle against rising COVID-19 rates (file)
Why cheer practices are allowed, but dance is not, under tightened COVID rules

Online petition launched to have dance classes allowed in Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau executive director Chris Bayliss was surrounded by toys Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at the 37th annual Kruise for Kids toy drive and fundraiser held at the Langley Events Centre for the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
‘Sense of desperation’: Christmas bureaus anticipating spike in need this year

Bureau pushing for teen toys, but says all support is welcome

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect(s) in the theft of poppy donation boxes at two local businesses.
Poppy-box thefts occur at two Abbotsford businesses

Police ask for help identifying suspect(s) at hotel and gas station

Most Read