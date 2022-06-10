REMINDER: Nature photos could earn $50 for local eatery

Derrick Meal shared a picture of a garter snake discovered while hiking through the Cliff Falls area of Kanaka Creek Regional Park in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News) Beth LeDrew capture a hummingbird in flight in her backyard in Pitt Meadows. “These little hummingbirds are hard to catch on camera but they are so much fun to watch,” she said. LeDrew entitled this photograph “Can’t See Me.” (Special to The News) Not quite wildlife, but still breath taking. Evan Smith shared this photo of llamas off Old Dewdney Trunk Road, looking up the Pitt River valley. (Special to The News) Derrick Meal shared a picture of a garter snake discovered while hiking through the Cliff Falls area of Kanaka Creek Regional Park in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News) Beth LeDrew of Pitt Meadows took a stroll out to the Addington marshlands recently, and spotted these two osprey. Do you have a local wildlife shot you’d be willing to share. Send it in today, and you could win. (Special to The News)

Just a friendly reminder that The News is once again inviting its readers to share their best ‘Wildlife in Our Backyard’ pictures.

By sharing your photographs, you are automatically entered to win a $50 gift card to a local eatery, Paliotti’s.

Email your picture/s to contests@mapleridgenews.com, and include the photographer’s name, a phone number you can be reached at, plus details about where the picture was taken (must be in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows), and why you chose to photograph that subject.

All entries must be received before midnight on Monday, June 13.

Most pictures will be shared online. Some will be published in print. The contest is limited to Lower Mainland residents.

One example is this photograph taken last month of a pair of nesting osprey at Addington marsh sent in by Pitt Meadows’ own Beth LeDrew.

The contest winner will be announced later in June.

In advance, thanks for sharing.

We can’t wait to see what you’ve captured.

