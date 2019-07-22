Rescue puppies from Taiwan fill local families’ homes with love and hope

Kate Woochuk picking up her new puppy from the airport in March. (COMMUNITY/Supplied Image)

Kate Woochuk spent four months searching for a puppy to adopt from local shelters and was at the point of giving up – when she was introduced to one organization that changed everything.

Sandy’s Dog Rescue and Adoption brings rescue pups from Taiwan, and a mutual friend, Nicky Tu, led Woochuk to find her dream puppy, Mabel.

She tried at least six local shelters, and found the application process tough.

Even though she has a stable job, a home with a yard, shelters questioned whether she would be able to handle a pup with an abundance of energy even though she is very active.

The fact that she didn’t already have a dog became a factor as well.

But as soon as she started the process through the Facebook group, Sandy’s Dog Rescue & Adoption, it was the exact opposite of what she experienced with the other organizations.

“It was truly one of the most positive experiences that I’ve ever had,” Woochuk said.

Once she made a decision on which puppy she wanted, Sandy’s rescue constantly sent photos and videos of updates, at least every few days, which to her made all the difference.

Woochuk’s friend, Tu, who is a realtor in Pitt Meadows, adopted a dog, Happy, from Taiwan earlier this year and when she saw how smooth and transparent the process was, she wanted to help give more people access to the foreign puppies.

“He came just like Sandy said,” Tu said.

Since then, Tu has been helping Sandy’s Rescue on this side of the pond and has, since March, has found homes for roughly 10 puppies.

Local shelters, Tu said, have a limited amount of younger dogs and it’s usually difficult to get one, because that is the age range most people are looking for.

The application process at shelters is also strict and a lot of people are often denied adoptions because of reasons ranging from their marital status, or the fact that they don’t own any other dogs.

Instead of then spending thousands of dollars on a purebred puppy, Tu’s organization gives people the option of adopting a young dog that is in good health, for a lot less money.

The total cost of a puppy is $550, which includes all vaccinations, spay or neutering, microchip, deworming and the flight.

All the paperwork and veterinary records are sent with the puppy from Taiwan and the dogs are kept active and healthy up, until they take the 11-hour flight to Vancouver.

The process is relatively quick, depending on what the client is looking for.

Tu said that it can take anywhere from a week up to two months, depending on the pup’s age and whether they have been spayed or neutered.

It’s important for them to spend time with a family, answering questions, making home visits and making sure the client is comfortable with their decision before they agree to take a puppy.

“We actually take a lot of time to get the family to know the dog before they say yes,” she said.

Taiwan is home to the Formosan mountain dog, which many of the puppies are mixed with.

These dogs are bred for hunting and living in less than ideal conditions, so they are generally healthy and don’t come with genetic issues.

When they are fully grown, they weigh around 13 to 22 kilograms, depending on what they are mixed with.

Tu said that they are not picky about their food or their environment and they are also usually socialised because they were around other dogs from a young age.

Tu also provides local shelters such as Second Chance with some puppies because there is such an abundance of dogs in Taiwan that need homes.

For both Tu and Woochuk, their wish to have a puppy in their life was made seamlessly enjoyable.

There are requirements that need to be met before the adoption process is accepted, but Woochuk said that there is no judgment and more focus on giving the dogs a chance.

It was more about “respect and gratitude instead of how much money [you] make.”



Nicky Tu with adopted Taiwanese dogs from Sandy’s Dog Rescue & Adoption. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)