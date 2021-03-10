Resource week for newcomers’ to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

First annual virtual event to showcase local resources to ease transition to Canadian life

New immigrants to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will have an opportunity to learn more about their new Canadian life during the inaugural Newcomers’ Week.

Various local organizations have banded together to offer a virtual week that will include information and resources to help immigrants in their transition.

“The smallest bits of information can make a huge difference when it comes to a fresh start in a new country,” said event coordinator Carolina Echeverri with the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Local Immigration Partnership.

The week is being hosted by The Family Education and Support Centre in collaboration with the Newcomers Network Advisory Committee, and funded by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

The online event will include live presentations and live chats, short videos, workshops, the sharing of stories, trivia games and prizes.

Information and resources will range from: navigating the Canadian employment market; education issues like finding a school for your children; locating a new family doctor; help with filling in important forms; ways of making new friends; finding volunteer opportunities; where to find free programs to further your language skills; and/or family matters.

Participating organizations include WorkBC, Career Path, Ridge Meadows Senior Centre, School District 42, SUCCESS, ISSofBC, Ridge Meadows Multicultural Society, SPARC, City of Maple Ridge, City of Pitt Meadows and others.

Newcomers’ Week takes place Mar. 16-21.

For an overview, daily schedules and to sign up for the event, go to ridgemeadowsnewcomers.com.