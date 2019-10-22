Return of the Salmon success despite rain

Event was held at the Kanaka Creek fish fence

Hundreds attended the Return of the Salmon event in Maple Ridge on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Hundreds of people paid a visit to the Kanaka fish fence on Sunday for the Return of the Salmon.

More than 400 attended the event despite the rain.

Ross Davies with the Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society was on hand answering questions from visitors about the fish fence and the different species of salmon.

The event was put on by KEEPS in partnership with Metro Vancouver Parks.

The fish fence was installed on Oct. 1 to contain the salmon in order to provide an estimate of strength of the current run. It also allows the Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society to obtain brood stock for the Bell-Irving Hatchery and for the salmon to be studied.

KEEPS is a not-for-profit society whose mission is to maintain the health of the Kanaka Creek watershed’s natural ecosystems through education, community involvement, scientific research, land preservations and partnerships based on stewardship principles.

The society conducts 120 to 140 environmental education programs every year.

The fish fence is located at the corner of 240 Street and Kanaka Creek Road in Maple Ridge.

