Jaden Shanley and five friends headed off for a 60km walk in the dark on Saturday morning. (Special to Maple Ridge News)

Jaden Shanley and five friends headed off for a 60km walk in the dark on Saturday morning. (Special to Maple Ridge News)

Ridge friends trek 60km in one day for Movember

Jaden Shanley organized the walk and fundraising

It was a long and gruelling walk, but Jaden Shanley and his friends completed a 60 km trek in one day to raise funds and awareness for Movember.

“There’s a few blisters for sure,” Shanley said Monday, after a day spent recovering from the long walk.

On Saturday, Shanley and a group of friends set off from downtown Maple Ridge.

After many years hearing about Movember, the personal trainer said he wanted to get involved and do something positive in 2020.

“It’s been a rough year,” he said.

He also wanted a challenge, so he decided to complete the recommended amount of walking on the Movember website – 60 km for the month – in a single day.

He recruited six friends for the effort, and they set off at 5 a.m. from Maple Ridge, heading west.

They crossed the Pitt River Bridge and made it to Town Centre in Coquitlam a 28 km distance, then did 7 km on the track in the park before turning around and heading back home, arriving after dark.

“There were only three of us at that point,” Shanley said.

One friend had always planned to do just half the route, but two others had to drop out due to injuries.

“Our feet were in pretty bad pain,” he said.

But they managed a slow and steady voyage home.

The support along the way of friends and family helped them get through it, said Shanley.

Another big source of strength on the walk – seeing their fundraising total go up.

On Saturday morning, Shanley had just over $2,000 raised for Movember. The annual November-long event encourages men to grow moustaches as an outward sign that they’re raising money and awareness for health issues impacting men, including mental health issues and prostate cancer.

You can see Shanley’s donation total or donate HERE.

Cancermaple ridgemental healthPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge historian helps scouts remember local honoured active servicemen of the world wars

Just Posted

Jaden Shanley and five friends headed off for a 60km walk in the dark on Saturday morning. (Special to Maple Ridge News)
Ridge friends trek 60km in one day for Movember

Jaden Shanley organized the walk and fundraising

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Maple Ridge secondary

Most high school in SD42 have been exposed to the virus in recent weeks

Sav Dhaliwal, Chair, Metro Vancouver Board of Directors. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Metro announces 56 hectares of new park land in Pitt Meadows

Plans to ‘create a vast and stunning park complex’

Pitt Meadows and Metro are making an announcement today in the Codd Wetland Ecological Conservancy Area.
Metro making parks announcement in Pitt Meadows

Monday morning press conference in Codd Wetland

Nanaimo News Bulletin file photo.
Snowfall coming to the Lower Mainland this afternoon, says Environment Canada

Fraser Valley may get up to five centimetres, Metro Vancouver may get five to 10 centimetres

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Aisha Strange lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. Strange can no longer walk, talk or eat and is often in pain as a result of her injuries. (GoFundMe) Aisha Strange, 20, lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. (GoFundMe)
Man vows to never drive impaired again after hit-and-run severely injures B.C. woman

Aisha Strange, then 20, was struck while stopped at an intersection on her scooter

More than a dozen tents were pitched in Peace Arch Park Monday, however, residents in the area said up to 85 were spotted in the park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)
‘It looked like Woodstock’: More than 85 tents pitched in Peace Arch State Park Sunday

Despite B.C. health orders limiting gatherings, many still exploiting border ‘loophole’

Tabor Home in Abbotsford (Google Maps)
Abbotsford care home now has 22 staff and 19 residents with COVID-19

Cases have grown since Tabor Home outbreak was announced Friday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. denied parole; to be reviewed in 2021

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

Most Read